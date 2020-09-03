The Manhattan girls' tennis team won its season opener Thursday by coming out on top in the Junction City quad tournament. The Indians' won three of the four individual brackets, allowing the team to defeat Lawrence Free State, Salina South and Junction City.
Sophomore Jillian Harkin won the No. 1 singles competition, not dropping a single game as she won all three of her matches 8-0. Senior Kayla Lei followed suit, winning the No. 2 singles competition by going undefeated as well.
"Jillian and Kayla did a great job of maintaining where they left off last season and did not have any trouble with their competition today," head coach Tony Ingram said in a statement.
Maura Wiens and Hannah Loub won the No. 1 doubles tournament, going 8-0, 8-2 and 8-7. Cooper Lohman and Jessica Zhang, playing in their first varsity tournament as a pair, finished second in the No. 2 doubles bracket. They defeated Salina South and Junction City 8-2 before dropping to Lawrence Free State 8-6.
The Indians finished 11-1 collectively on the day. They will next play in the Topeka Seaman Invite Sept. 9.
"It was a great relief for our girls to get out on the court and compete," Ingram said. "They were excited and yet also relieved to get to this point in their season."