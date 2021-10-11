For the third straight season, all of the six Manhattan High girls’ tennis players qualified for state.
Jillian Harkin, Maura Wiens, Ava Bahr and Hannah Loub and Jessica Zhang and Erin Craft all punched their tickets to the 6A State Tournament after standout performances last weekend at the 6A regional tournament at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.
As a team, the Indians finished second with 19 points behind regional champs Washburn Rural.
Harkin continued to show her absolute dominance, only dropping two games the entire day on her way to a straight-set shutout of her four opponents.
“I told her afterwards not to let anybody to make (winning a regional championship) less than it is,” head coach Tony Ingram said. “Nobody was there for the process when she was young and her and her dad were hitting on the courts. All of the time that she’s put in has made her as good as she is. Even though it was a fairly easy task for her (to win regionals), I told her to definitely be proud of it. I’m happy for her and her family as well. It’s a great accomplishment.”
Harkin, a junior who will be competing in her third state tournament, opened things with 6-0/6-0 wins over Alvarez from Topeka High, Cho from Junction City and teammate Maura Wiens before beating Wichman from Washburn Rural 6-1/6-1 to finish out a dominant two days of tennis.
Wiens loss to Harkin was her lone loss of the tournament as she went 3-1, earning third-place overall.
Wiens, who is also heading to her third-straight state tournament but her first as a singles player, opened with a 6-0/6-0 win over Fierros from Wichita North. She then battled to a win over DiMarzio from Washburn Rural, falling 4-6 in the opening set before winning set two 6-2 and the tiebreaker 10-5.
“Maura’s skill set has really come along in the last year, especially, and quite a long way from when she was a freshman” Ingram said. “Her consistency has grown. She’s not a one-dimensional player which makes her very competitive. It’s exciting because she has another year with the program and I think she can go to state this weekend and surprise a couple of people if she continues her consistency and competitiveness.”
The loss to Harkin in the semifinals sent her to the third-place match versus Weir-Dowd of Derby and after falling down 4-1 in the opening set, she rallied to win 7-6(3) and rolled in her second set 6-1 to snag the bronze medal.
Also earning bronze for the Indians was the senior duo of Bahr and Loub.
This will be Loub’s third state tournament and Bahr’s second.
They started off with a 6-1/6-0 win over Wichita East followed by a 6-3/6-3 win over Ulwelling and Karel of Derby before falling in three set match to Schmutzler and Beck of Washburn Rural, falling in set one 4-6 before winning set two 6-4 and falling in set three 6-3.
In the third-place match, Loub and Bahr dispatched Carpenter and Caryl of Topeka High 6-3 and 7-5.
“They came in as the third seed and finished third which is good,” Ingram said. “They did have an opportunity against Washburn Rural … I think they were disappointed in that outcome but they didn’t hold on to it. When they’re playing well, they’re a really good team but at the same time, we sometimes talk about that fine line. They’re going to compete hard and they play well together and they’re starting to gel very well.”
Lastly, making their first trips to state, Jessica Zhang and Erin Craft went 3-1 earning fifth place
Zhang and Craft started things off with a 6-0/6-0 sweep of Perez and Vargas of Wichita North and went on to lose a close match to Topeka High’s top doubles teams 1-6/7-5(5-10) before rebounding versus Yager and Walsh of Derby 6-2/6-4.
They continued their rally and got a big final win versus Topeka High’s No. 2 doubles team (5-7/6-1/6-2) to lock up their fifth-place finish.
“They have the ability to play really well and it’s just finding out what they need to do when they’re not playing well to get back on track,” Ingram said. “I’m very happy for them. They’re not experienced necessarily but they’re both great groundstroke hitters and are still learning some doubles nuances.”
The Indians will make their way down to Wichita starting on Thursday with a pit stop at Bethel College to hit for an hour or so before things really get started Friday morning at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.
“League, regionals and state are a very fun time,” Ingram said. “It all happens very quickly and you see the girls succeed after seeing what they’ve put into tennis up until this point and to have that pay off and make it to state … It’s fun being a coach and watching your players compete at a high level. At this point, for me, I want the girls to enjoy the moment and not make it too much bigger than it is.”
Play starts Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.