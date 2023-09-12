Things are looking a bit different for Manhattan High girls’ tennis right now.
To be clear, Tony Ingram still leads the program and he’s running it the same way he always has. But after the graduation of eight varsity seniors from last year’s squad — six of whom made up the state tournament team — there are a bunch of new faces representing the Indians in 2023.
Through three tournaments so far, Ingram has shuffled his lineup quite a bit. On Saturday, Manhattan tied for seventh out of eight teams at the Emporia Invite. Senior Anna Wollenberg and junior Lia Nickerson led the Indians with a 2-2 record and a seventh-place finish in doubles. Sophomore Keylee Schartz took ninth in singles at 3-1. Sophomore Jackie Hsu took 16th in singles, as did Riley Franzen and senior Hillena Bontrager in doubles.
Ingram said Wollenberg — who will play most of her doubles matches alongside senior Gabby Turner — is the only player this season with much varsity experience. The eight seniors from last year’s team created a traffic jam at the top, making it difficult for younger players to get into those higher-level tournaments.
While that will likely result in some growing pains this season, Ingram is excited about the group he has.
“It’s hard to replace that group of girls we had, but I’m really happy with the work ethic of the girls that are a part of the program now and who we are now,” he said.
He said it will be a “good challenge” for Schartz to step into the No. 1 singles spot as a sophomore, but he lauded her athleticism and competitive nature as strengths that will help carry her through.
Schartz — the younger sister of former Manhattan No. 1 doubles player Kira Schartz and the daughter of head football coach Joe Schartz — played a handful of varsity matches as a freshman and is thrilled about getting top billing despite her youth. She credits her confidence to her time on the junior varsity squad in 2022 as well as the influences of departed seniors Jillian Harkin and Maura Wiens.
“It’s definitely a lot different than last year, but it’s also very exciting because it’s an opportunity to show off my skills, potentially,” she said. “... I really like the opportunity to be a leader in the top spot and getting to play some of the best people in the state.”
Ingram said Wollenberg and Turner, the two seniors playing varsity this year, have been integral to providing cultural consistency in the program despite the significant turnover. That includes setting an example of and explaining team expectations to younger players as well as being “coaches on the court” when Ingram isn’t able to demonstrate a particular concept himself.
Turner said that’s a responsibility she and Wollenberg take seriously and that their emphasis has been creating team unity in a group without much in the way of varsity playing time.
“We have a lot of new additions this year, and so we want to make everyone feel like they are needed here and everyone has a place here,” she said. “We also just wanted to make a supportive environment for them so if they have any questions, they can just ask us without being scared because we’re seniors.”
Wollenberg described Turner as her “best friend” off the court. They’ve known one another since elementary school, though previously, they only played doubles together as freshmen. However, now that they’re seniors, she said she’s looking to “one final hurrah” together.
According to Turner, their relationship outside of tennis greatly benefits them in their matches. She said Wollenberg is “a big support” for her, and they communicate well enough that they can say a lot even through eye contact.
“We love playing tennis together,” Wollenberg said. “We work naturally really well as a doubles pair together. Communication is key in most games, and we communicate all the time, so it’s not really different on the court.”
Ingram said he expects Turner and Wollenberg to be a great asset at the No. 1 doubles spot, though with their paucity of varsity matches, he acknowledged they’ll have a bit of a learning curve as the season progresses.
Including Hsu at No. 2 singles, Ingram believes he has a strong top four. Behind them, there’s plenty of depth with players who will compete for varsity spots throughout the year. Right now, he thinks Nickerson and junior Averie Thurston will work well as a No. 2 doubles pair, but Franzen and others will also vie for playing time.
“I’m not one to necessarily experiment a ton, but when we have a whole new set of girls coming up, it’s fun to give the other girls opportunities because some of them play better when it’s just competition, when it’s time to get on the court and compete,” he said. “To recognize that and also to give them experience is something that we always try to do.”
With such a young cadre, the expectations may not be as high as they’ve been in years past. But Ingram said his players know the success Manhattan has had before and want to reach that too, so he doesn’t feel the need to put additional pressure on them.
He was also pleased to have 29 players on the team this year, maintaining good participation numbers again.
“I think it’s important for those girls who may not be in the top 12 to enjoy the sport,” he said. “It’s a lifelong sport, and I’d love for them to keep competing and playing and keep the sport going. Yes, we are competitive, but also it’s an enjoyable time for the girls to belong to a program that stands for good work ethic and also values each one of the players who are part of our program.”