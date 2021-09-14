The Manhattan girls’ tennis varsity and junior varsity squads hosted a quad Tuesday afternoon at the Kansas State tennis courts, facing Washburn Rural and Marysville.
The Indian varsity team went 8-4 on the day while the JV went 4-8.
Maura Wiens stepped into the No. 1 singles role because junior star Jillian Harkin was out of town.
Wiens didn’t miss a beat though, starting with a hard-fought 8-7(4) tiebreaking win over Marysville.
“I was very proud of (Wiens) in how she competed (versus Marysville),” MHS head coach Tony Ingram said.
“She withstood some adversity, and it was back and forth throughout the whole match. But she stayed within herself and finished with what was working for her: some volleying and her serves were a strong suit for her today.”
Wiens completed her 3-0 day with a win over teammate Natalie Jayne (8-1) and Washburn Rural (8-5).
Taryn Robinson got the No. 2 doubles spot and went 2-1, beating Marysville 8-1 and fellow Indian Gabby Turner 8-6 before falling to Washburn Rural 8-6.
“She’s a consistent player,” Ingram said. “She struggled a little bit in the end versus Washburn Rural and was down, but ended up getting as close as 6-5 before losing 8-6.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Loub and Ava Bahr went 2-1, beating Marysville 8-2 before winning in a four-tiebreak tussle versus Manhattan JV’s Maddie Hsu and Sophia Evangelidis. They lost to Washburn Rural 8-3.
“Washburn Rural has a good doubles team,” Ingram said. “They’re kind of our litmus test and our bar for league and it gives us a good idea of where we stand. We’ll see them again, though, and we’ll see if we can improve between now and then.”
Erin Craft and Jessica Zhang competed in No. 2 doubles, beating Marysville 8-2 before falling to Manhattan JV’s Anna Wollenberg and Emma Thurston 8-6 before falling to Washburn Rural 8-3.
The Manhattan junior varsity acquitted themselves well versus the varsity talent on display.
Jayne went 0-3 versus No. 1 singles competition while Turner went 1-2 in No. 2 singles. No. 1 doubles Hsu and Evangelidis went 1-2 and Wollenberg and Thurston went 2-1.
Ingram said at the beginning of the season that the team nearly was a dozen players deep, and after Tuesday’s strong performance across the board, especially without Harkin, it only solidified that belief.
“That parity at the doubles position is going to make it tough,” Ingram said.
“There are four or so girls who are in the mix, and I’d like to have (a varsity lineup) solidified by next week because we’ll go back to back next Monday and Tuesday, and then we have the week off and go Monday/Tuesday again with some tough competition coming up. So getting the teams a chance to play with each other and getting to know each others tendencies can be done in those two weeks before we get to league.”
Ingram was excited that the Indians had a chance to compete at the K-State tennis complex, and hopes that the players and their families enjoyed the setting.
“I want to thank Clint Hafliger at the K-State Rec and K-State head tennis coach Jordan Smith,” Ingram said.
“They were awesome for allowing us to have the opportunity. For the players, it’s a big deal for their families to get to see them play on these types of facilities in town. ... That was a big thrill for our 12 girls who were involved, and it’ll be a memory for them.”
Up next, the Indians will make the short trip to Junction City for the Blue Jays’ quad that also will feature Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South.
The matches at the Junction City quad will begin at 3 p.m. Monday.