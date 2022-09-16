09162022-mer-spt-mhstennis-7

Manhattan High’s Anna Wollenberg (front) volleys while her doubles partner, Emma Thurston, looks on during the Indians’ home invitational Wednesday at Kansas State University’s Goss Tennis Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Jillian Harkin and doubles pair Emma Thurston and Anna Wollenberg went undefeated Wednesday at the lone Manhattan High girls’ tennis home quad at Goss Tennis Stadium.

The Indians fielded two teams to round out the field along with Washburn Rural and Marysville.