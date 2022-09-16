Jillian Harkin and doubles pair Emma Thurston and Anna Wollenberg went undefeated Wednesday at the lone Manhattan High girls’ tennis home quad at Goss Tennis Stadium.
The Indians fielded two teams to round out the field along with Washburn Rural and Marysville.
“That gave us an opportunity for some of the girls to get some varsity (experience) against a pretty good Marysville team and a pretty good Washburn Rural team, for sure,” said head coach Tony Ingram. “It was a really good experience for them.
Harkin went 3-0 at No. 1 singles for the primary Manhattan team, winning matches by 8-0 scores against Marysville and Washburn Rural.
She also beat her teammate Maura Wiens — who played No. 1 singles for the Indians’ second team — 8-3. It was the first time this season she gave up any games to her opponent.
“I’m OK with losing three games to my teammate,” Harkin said. “I think it shows that she’s really been improving. We’ve been hitting a lot together. ...
“We’re really good friends, so it feels kind of weird. We play all the time in practice, it’s something that we do all the time, so it definitely takes the nerves out of it. But I also want to see her succeed, so it’s hard to keep my composure and focus on competing.”
Wiens finished the day at 1-2, beating Washburn Rural 8-3 and falling to Marysville 8-3.
At No. 2 doubles for Manhattan’s primary team, Thurston and Wollenberg beat Marysville 8-3 and their Indians teammates Maddie Hsu and Gabby Turner 8-1.
They wrapped up the day with an 8-6 win over Washburn Rural, which they held on to win after leading 7-4.
“Our doubles team of Emma Thurston and Anna Wollenberg did a great job of getting a win against Washburn’s No. 2s,” Ingram said. “...They were a really great team, and showed some fight and some hang-on too.”
Hsu and Turner went 0-3 on the day.
Keylee Schartz played No. 2 singles for the second Manhattan team and posted a 2-1 record. She beat her teammate Ellie Johnson 8-5 and Marysville 8-3. She fell to Washburn Rural 8-1.
Johnson finished 0-3.
Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Indians’ secondary team. They beat Marysville 8-4 and Washburn Rural 8-2, but fell to teammates Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis 8-5.
Zhang and Evangelidis went 1-2 overall.
“Today, we had a lot of opportunities for our teams to play each other,” Ingram said. “As a coach, you just kind of stand back. You see things you want to talk to them about, but you don’t want to show favoritism to either team. With that, that’s always fun to see them compete at that level.”
Harkin said at this point in the season, she’s feeling confident about where she is personally, although she knows she’s going to face stiffer competition down the road.
She also said the rest of the team is looking good, too.
“I think the doubles pairings are really great; they work really well together,” she said. “I think Maura is improving, too. She has a lot more confidence. I’m just really excited for our team and to see what we can do at league and regionals.”
This was the Indians’ only home meet of the 2022 season. They will return to action Saturday at the Olathe South Invitational.
“We are going through a really competitive part of our schedule,” Ingram said. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the Kansas City area and competing against those schools. When you get to the east there, things amp up quite a bit. It’s a great opportunity, and we’ll see if we can learn from it as well.”