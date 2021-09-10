Manhattan High girls’ tennis got a chance to show off its depth Wednesday evening at Seaman’s varsity invite.
Junior No. 1 singles star Jillian Harkin remained undefeated, going 4-0 in her typical, dominant fashion: She didn’t allow a single game to slide by, winning 8-0 versus both Seaman teams, Wabaunsee and Shawnee Heights. Aside from Harkin, the Indians had an entirely new lineup from their season opener last week, when they also went undefeated. Natalie Jayne took second in the No. 2 singles spot, beating Shawnee Heights (8-1) and Highland Park (8-2) before falling to Seaman’s Red team 8-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Taryn Robinson and Maddie Hsu went 3-1 and took second, beating Wabaunsee (8-0), Seaman’s Blue team (8-0) and Shawnee Heights (8-2) before falling to Seaman’s Red team 8-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Thurston and Anna Wollenberg went 3-0 and finished first, beating Seaman’s blue team (8-1), Shawnee Heights (8-7) and Seaman’s red team (8-2).
Thurston and Wollenberg trailed 4-6 in their match versus Shawnee Heights but rallied to tie things up at 7-all. Then, in the tiebreak, they fell behind 3-0 before coming back and winning 8-6.
“There were a lot of good experiences on the court for those two against good competition,” Manhattan head coach Tony Ingram said.
The Indians will get right back at it 8 a.m. Saturday, heading to Emporia for the Emporia Invite.