Manhattan High girls tennis posted another unbeaten day Wednesday at the Seaman Invitational.
Jillian Harkin went 3-0 at the No. 1 singles position, winning all three sets without dropping a game. She beat Amy Holloway of Cornerstone, Victoria Soto of Shawnee Heights and Harper Yeary of Seaman 8-0.
In her season debut at No. 2 singles, Maura Wiens beat Valeria Sanchez of Highland Park 8-0, Serena Lucer of Shawnee Heights 8-0 and Sidney China of Seaman 8-1.
“It was great to have Maura back and playing at No. 2 singles for us,” said Indians head coach Tony Ingram. “She missed our first match in Junction City to take the opportunity to watch, in person, some tennis at the US Open.”
At No. 1 doubles, Emma Thurston and Anna Wollenberg beat Gloria Bell and Add Stofer of Cornerstone 8-2, Hanna Sixkiller and Caroline Lejurne of Shawnee Heights 8-3 and Kate Eckert and Reagan McConnell of Seaman 8-0.
Gabby Turner and Ellie Johnson went undefeated at No. 2 doubles, beating Freedom Vann and Andrea Sanchez of Highland Park 8-0, Addison Bryant and Carlyna Barnhart of Shawnee Heights 8-1 and Marissa Alcala and Ella Shipley of Seaman 8-0.
Both doubles teams typically play junior varsity, but Ingram said he brought them to the varsity quad to see how they’d perform.
Manhattan will be back in action Saturday at the Emporia Invitational, which Ingram described as having “a strong lineup.”
“It is always fun to attend this tournament, where all the JV and varsity players can watch and cheer one another on during their matches,” he said.