Jillian Harkin pumps her first after winning a point during the Class 6A girls’ tennis singles championship match last season. She went 3-0 at Seaman on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Manhattan High girls tennis posted another unbeaten day Wednesday at the Seaman Invitational.

Jillian Harkin went 3-0 at the No. 1 singles position, winning all three sets without dropping a game. She beat Amy Holloway of Cornerstone, Victoria Soto of Shawnee Heights and Harper Yeary of Seaman 8-0.