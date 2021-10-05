Manhattan High tennis players Maura Wiens, Hannah Loub, Ava Bahr, Jessica Zhang, Erin Craft and Jill Harkin pose after a second place team finish Monday at the Centennial League meet at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. The Indians will be back at Kossover this weekend for the 6A Topeka regional meet on Friday and Saturday.
Manhattan girls’ tennis finished second overall at the Centennial League meet on Monday in Topeka.
The Indians finished just seven points behind first place Washburn Rural and took home one individual league title for junior No. 1 singles player Jill Harkin.
Harkin rolled through the field, sweeping through Topeka West, Junction City and Seaman 8-0 before taking down Hayden 8-3 in the singles championship match.
The title is her third straight Centennial League singles championship.
Maura Wiens went 3-2 and finished sixth overall in the singles bracket, sweeping Highland Park’s No. 2 singles player 8-0, before beating Topeka High’s No. 1 singles 8-2 and Emporia’s No. 1 singles 8-3.
Wiens fell 8-7(6) to Seaman’s top singles player in a tiebreaker for her first loss before rebounding to beat Junction City 8-0 to set up a matchup with Washburn Rural’s No.2 singles player in the fifth-place match.
Wiens had to forfeit the match due to injury.
In doubles, Manhattan took fifth and seventh overall.
Manhattan’s top doubles team of Hannah Loub and Ava Bahr went 4-1, beating Topeka West’s top doubles teams 8-0 and Hayden's No. 2 doubles team 8-3 before falling 8-4 to Washburn Rural’s No. 2 doubles team.
They closed things out with an 8-2 win over Emporia’s top doubles team and a tight 8-6 win over Hayden’s No. 1 doubles to secure fifth place.
The Indians’ No. 2 doubles teams of Jessica Zhang and Erin Craft finished 3-2 for seventh overall, starting off with a 8-1 win over Topeka High and an 8-0 win over Topeka West before falling 1-9 to Seaman’s top doubles team and 8-5 to Hayden’s top doubles team.
Those two losses put them in the seventh-place match with Emporia’s top doubles team, who they beat 8-3.
The Indians will travel back to Topeka later this week for regionals on Friday and Saturday.