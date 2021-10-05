From left, Manhattan High tennis players Maura Wiens, Hannah Loub, Ava Bahr, Jessica Zhang, Erin Craft and Jill Harkin smile after a second-place team finish Monday at the Centennial League meet at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka. The Indians will be back at Kossover this weekend for a regional meet Friday and Saturday.
Manhattan girls’ tennis finished second at the Centennial League meet on Monday in Topeka.
The Indians ended just seven points behind first place Washburn Rural and took home one individual league title in singles thanks to junior Jill Harkin.
Harkin rolled through the field, sweeping through Topeka West, Junction City and Seaman 8-0 before taking down Hayden 8-3 in the singles championship match.
The title is her third consecutive Centennial League singles championship.
Maura Wiens went 3-2 and finished sixth overall in the singles bracket, sweeping Highland Park’s No. 2 singles player 8-0, before beating Topeka High’s No. 1 singles 8-2 and Emporia’s No. 1 singles 8-3.
Wiens fell 8-7(6) to Seaman’s top singles player in a tiebreaker for her first loss before rebounding to beat Junction City 8-0. That set up a matchup with Washburn Rural’s No.2 singles player in the fifth-place match. Wiens had to forfeit the match due to injury.
In doubles, Manhattan took fifth and seventh overall.
Manhattan’s top doubles team of Hannah Loub and Ava Bahr went 4-1, beating Topeka West’s top doubles teams 8-0 and Hayden’s No. 2 doubles team 8-3 before falling 8-4 to Washburn Rural’s No. 2 doubles team. They closed with an 8-2 win over Emporia’s top doubles team and a tight 8-6 win over Hayden’s No. 1 doubles to secure fifth place.
The Indians’ No. 2 doubles teams of Jessica Zhang and Erin Craft finished 3-2 for seventh overall, starting with an 8-1 win over Topeka High and an 8-0 win over Topeka West before falling 1-9 to Seaman’s top doubles team and 8-5 to Hayden’s top doubles team.
Those two losses put the pair in the seventh-place match with Emporia’s top doubles team, which they beat 8-3.
The Indians will travel back to Topeka later this week for regional play Friday and Saturday.