IMG_6713.jpg
Manhattan High's Jessica Zhang, Sophia Evangelidis, Taryn Robinson, Erin Craft, Keylee Schartz and Jillian Harkin stand together after dominating the Junction City quad on Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

Manhattan High girls’ tennis opened its season Thursday with an undefeated sweep of the Junction City quad.

The Indians dominated their opponents, winning in convincing fashion against players from Lawrence Free State, Junction City and Salina South.