Manhattan High girls’ tennis opened its season Thursday with an undefeated sweep of the Junction City quad.
The Indians dominated their opponents, winning in convincing fashion against players from Lawrence Free State, Junction City and Salina South.
“All of our players went 3-0, so it was a good start to our season,” said head coach Tony Ingram. “They also recognized areas that they needed to continue to improve in, which was mainly consistency in serving.”
Defending 6A state singles champion Jillian Harkin started her senior year with 8-0 wins in all three of her matches. Freshman Keylee Schartz played No. 2 singles, while Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson filled No. 1 doubles. Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis were No. 2 doubles.
“It was a great opportunity for Keylee Schartz to compete in her first varsity tennis match,” Ingram said. “She finished 3-0 on the day and learned a lot about the speed of the game and controlling what a player can control. Keylee’s sister, Kira, played for our program a few years, finishing eighth in doubles at the 6A state tournament two years in a row, so we are looking forward to seeing her skills develop as continues to play for our JV and V teams.”
The Indians have eight returning seniors this year, which is the most that Ingram has had in his time as head coach. Additionally, they bring back four of the six players — Harkin, Craft, Zhang and Maura Wiens — who comprised their fifth-place team at state in 2021.
Those eight seniors, as well as younger players, will vie for the six varsity spots throughout the next few weeks before Ingram sets a somewhat final lineup in late September or early October.
“That creates some good competition and some healthy competition on the team,” he said. “Sometimes you have to go looking for it, but you don’t have to this year. There are a couple juniors and even a couple freshmen that are also in the top 12 mix.”
Manhattan’s depth is better than it has been in years, which is great for creating an advantage against its opponents.
However, that means that Ingram has tough decisions to make, and some otherwise deserving players may not get to see as much playing time.
“It’s a great problem to have, but yet it creates situations, especially for seniors who have strived to make the varsity team that may or may not,” he said. “There’s a lot of intangibles that come along with being a team. That’s the one thing about how we set it up. We’re going to put them out on the court and let them prove themselves. When they prove themselves, they’ll earn that position.”
Harkin is one of the no-brainers after she knocked off Blue Valley Northwest’s Emily Chiasson 6-4, 6-4 to capture the singles state championship last October.
She said winning a title was “the best experience ever,” and one she remembers often. But returning as the state champion comes with its own pressure, one that she’s feeling already.
“I definitely think I do well under pressure,” she said. “I think I work harder at practice when I know that I have this pressure on me. But I try to just keep my cool and focus on practicing.”
But too much pressure is exactly what Ingram hopes Harkin avoids.
“I think my job is to keep on the side of, ‘I’ve already accomplished what I wanted to; yes, it is my goal,’ but yet also still make her senior year enjoyable,” he said. “That’s probably most important. Last year, she probably was very focused, and maybe didn’t really recognize how focused she was. … This year, I want her to win and be competitive as she can be and win it again. But also, it’s her senior year. Let’s enjoy the ride as well.”
Ingram said that having a state champion on the team has benefited the whole team. He attributed the fact that eight seniors have stuck with the sport to her influence, and said that she’s been a great leader.
Behind Harkin, he expects to also be strong, although he plans to experiment with his lineup for a few weeks. Whoever the six are, the Indians plan to build on what they accomplished last year.
“Definitely, the girls have a goal, if you’re No. 1 through 8 right now, to qualify for state,” Ingram said. “I would love to get them all qualified. I think that’s our overall goal: to get them all qualified for state, and then see how the draw happens.”
Manhattan returns to action Wednesday at Seaman.