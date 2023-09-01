09162022-mer-spt-mhstennis-6
Manhattan High’s Keylee Schartz returns a volley in her No. 2 singles match during the Indians’ home invitational Sept. 14, 2022, at Kansas State University’s Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls’ tennis churned out the second-best performance at the Junction City quad Thursday.

The Indians went 8-7 on the day, while Lawrence Free State went 13-2, Salina South went 5-10 and Junction City went 4-11.