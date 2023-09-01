MHS girls' tennis begins season at Junction City Staff reports Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High’s Keylee Schartz returns a volley in her No. 2 singles match during the Indians’ home invitational Sept. 14, 2022, at Kansas State University’s Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls’ tennis churned out the second-best performance at the Junction City quad Thursday.The Indians went 8-7 on the day, while Lawrence Free State went 13-2, Salina South went 5-10 and Junction City went 4-11.Keylee Schartz went 2-1 at No. 1 singles, while Anna Wollenberg and Gabby Turner went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Averie Thruston and Lia Nickerson went 2-1 at No. 2 doubles.Jacquelyn Hsu and Jill Dechant each went 1-2 at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles respectively.Manhattan will get back to the court on Wednesday when it travels to play in the Seaman Invitational in Topeka. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Chargers in prove-it mode, chase consecutive 10-win seasons No. 14 Utah rides backup QBs past Florida, 24-11 Cowboys embrace pressure to catch Philly in East Latest News Club news for Sept. 2, 2023 School board candidate Katie Allen steps down as chair of Riley County Democrats BY GEORGE! | St. George's KAWnsas Fest in photos The Mercury’s new printing schedule begins next week. THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, KSU football, Feng Shui and more Aslin brilliant in 1st start as MHS football beats Derby 33-19 in opener K-State volleyball opens new arena with sweep Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, 'Trump won!' Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend brawl breaks out at fraternity 'pledgesketball' eventLocal chiropractor charged with sex crimes at his officeJury convicts Manhattan man of attempted first-degree murderK-State men's basketball adds 2 walk-ons to 2023 rosterWalmart evacuated, closed Tuesday because of electrical fireAslin brilliant in 1st start as MHS football beats Derby 33-19 in openerRetired interim police director and father pins his son at Manhattan promotion ceremonyNo. 1 Manhattan to open state title defense with No. 2 DerbyResidents raise concerns over Riley County's 2024 budgetFROM THE PUBLISHER | Zigging in a zag era Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition 24 min ago Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.