Jillian Harkin and Maura Wiens each took first place individually as Manhattan High girls’ tennis placed third at the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday.
The 12-team tournament required players to compete in advantage sets, as well as three-set matches in their last competitions of the day.
“The format was conducive to what the girls will begin to see next week beginning at league and then regionals,” said Indians head coach Tony Ingram.
Harkin and Wiens both went 3-0 in their singles matches.
At No. 1 singles, Harkin beat Scheller of Shawnee Heights 8-0, Kramer of Marysville 8-0 and Sweeney of Seaman 7-6(1), 6-1.
She moved to 23-1 this season and 125-5 in her career.
“Jill found a groove late in her first set versus Sweeney in the championship match,” Ingram said. “Struggling a bit with service, she came on strong to defeat Seaman’s No. 1 singles in a tiebreak (7-1) to take the first set. After that, Jill finished the match to take first place with a 6-1 victory in the second set.”
Wiens, the Indians’ No. 2 singles player, beat Peter of Washburn Rural 8-3, Rupe of Saline Central 8-7(6) and Del-Zio of Seaman 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.
“Maura had a great day of competition,” Ingram said. “She is really playing well at the right time of the season. We always talk about playing our best tennis in October, and she is well on her way of doing just that. She faced some really good players versus Rupe of Salina Central and Del-Zio of Seaman. Maura got out to an early lead in both matches and fought her way to a first place finish at No. 2 singles.”
The No. 2 doubles squad of Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson went 2-1 to finish fifth place. They beat Brown and Nielsen of Olathe West 8-3 and Latta and Vering of Marysville 2-6, 6-0, 11-9.
“The consistency is coming around with these two players and that is something that must continue as we head into our post season,” Ingram said. “I am very proud of their commitment to improvement.”
Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis went 1-3 at No. 1 doubles to finish eight. They knocked off Cavazos and Barnhart of Shawnee Heights 8-2.
The Indians will play next at the Centennial League tournament on Monday in Emporia.
Harkin will look to defend her back-to-back-to-back state singles titles.
MHS competes at Emporia Invite
Manhattan High competed at the Emporia Invitational on Monday, and brought junior varsity players to compete in the varsity meet.
“It was a great day for tennis at Emporia,” Ingram said. “Our JV had a really good day while competing in a varsity competition. It gives them a chance to compete against really good competition.”
The doubles pair of Anna Wollenberg and Emma Thurston finished third at 3-1, with wins over Schloneger and Redington of Newton 8-3, Frank and Chanley of Emporia 8-6 and DeBruyne and Lobe of Olathe Northwest 8-5.
“Anna and Emma finished third and played very well throughout the day,” Ingram said. “Their only loss came to the No. 1 seed from Olathe Northwest.”
Keylee Schartz finished fourth in singles with a 2-2 mark. She beat Boline of Derby 8-0 and Beall o Topeka High 8-4.
Ellie Johnson entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed but finished seventh at 2-2.
She defeated Palivan of Derby 8-6 and Chadwick of Emporia 6-1.
“Her improvement and work is being seen,” Ingram said. “She would be one of three girls that I would name as the most improved player this season so far.”
Maddie Hsu and Gabby Turner went 1-3 in doubles and finished 13th. They beat Enslinger and Colton of Derby 8-5.