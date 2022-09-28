IMG_20220928_102800.jpg

The Manhattan High girls’ tennis team smiles after taking third place at the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday.

 Courtesy photo

Jillian Harkin and Maura Wiens each took first place individually as Manhattan High girls’ tennis placed third at the Topeka West Invitational on Tuesday.

The 12-team tournament required players to compete in advantage sets, as well as three-set matches in their last competitions of the day.