Manhattan High girls tennis placed 10th at the Kansas City Invitational Tuesday at the Plaza Tennis Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Indians totaled 32.25 points, placing them behind Barstow (Missouri), which took ninth place with 35. points.
Shawnee Mission East won the 16-team tournament with 68.75 points.
The Kansas City Invitational included some of the top high school tennis teams from Kansas and Missouri.
“This tournament brings a great opportunity for our team to play some great competition,” said Indians head coach Tony Ingram.
Jillian Harkin went 2-1 at No. 1 singles, beating Megan Law of Saint Thomas Aquinas 8-0 and Aubrey Castaner of Pembroke Hill (Missouri) 8-2.
She lost her first match of the season to Blue Valley Northwest’s Emily Chiasson 8-3. Harkin defeated Chiasson 6-4, 6-4 in the 6A state championship match last season.
“Jill gave credit to Emily after her match and also knew she did not play well,” Ingram said. “It will be a great motivator heading into our final stretch before the postseason of league, regionals and state.”
Harkin now sits at 20-1 this season and 122-5 in her Indians career.
At No. 2 singles, Maura Wiens went 2-1. She knocked off Katherine Spenceri of Notre Dame de Sion (Missouri) 8-1 and Reagan King of Blue Valley Northwest 8-2.
She lost to Camryn Medina of Olathe Northwest 8-1. Wiens is now 11-7 on the year.
“Maura played two really good matches and one match where she just didn’t adjust to an unorthodox playing style,” Ingram said. “Her serves and approach shots are a strong part of her game right now, which is a vast improvement from where she was this time last year. She has matured as a tennis player and does a great job of staying in matches from a competitive stand point. I am really proud of her progress and there is more time to continue to improve still in this season.”
Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson went 0-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis went 0-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Because of the extreme heat, Blue Valley North athletic director Kelli Kurle discontinued the tournament at 2 p.m.
Manhattan will play at Emporia on Monday.
Indians compete at Shawnee Mission East quads
Manhattan High’s singles and doubles players went 5-7 at the Shawnee Mission East quad on Monday.
Keylee Schartz played No. 1 singles and went 1-2, with an 8-0 win over Junction City’s Grace Harris.
Ellie Johnson posted a 1-2 record at No. 2 singles, beating Ohemaa Sarpong of Junction City 8-6.
“With Jill and Maura not participating in this quad, it gave Keylee and Ellie another opportunity to play at the varsity level,” Ingram said. “The length of games are longer and the speed of the game is different, and it is good for them to have these experiences as freshman. We have eight seniors this season and next season they will need to be prepared to make an impact for our program.”
Craft and Robinson went 1-2 at No. 1 doubles, beating Stephanie Stanislow and Rachel Cho of Junction City 8-1.
“It is has been a tough stretch for our one doubles team, (particularly) consistency and scoring on winning opportunities,” Ingram said. “It is something we have to pay attention to when we have the opportunity to get back on the practice courts.”
At No. 2 doubles, Zhang and Evangelidis went 2-1. They beat Rebecca Monroe and Julia Cho of Junction City 8-1 and Nora Friskel and Callie Cattaneo of Shawnee Mission East 8-6.
“Jessica and Sophia had a good win today versus a Shawnee Mission East team,” Ingram said. “They are beginning to play well together. This was only their third opportunity to play together this season.”