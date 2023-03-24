DJR_3610.jpg
Manhattan High's Sophia Steffensmeier competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the 2021 6A state meet in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Manhattan High girls’ swimming opened the 2023 season Thursday with a first-place finish and six state-qualifying performances at Salina.

The Indians scored a total of 508 points to lead the six-team field, while Great Bend finished in second with 487.