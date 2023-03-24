Manhattan High girls’ swimming opened the 2023 season Thursday with a first-place finish and six state-qualifying performances at Salina.
The Indians scored a total of 508 points to lead the six-team field, while Great Bend finished in second with 487.
Junior Ruth Perez came in first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:34.37 and in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:13.67. Both of those times qualified her for the state meet.
Senior Sophia Steffensmeier also earned state cuts with her first-place times in the 100-yard butterfly and the 500-yard freestyle. She finished the butterfly at 1:03.24 and freestyle in 5:49.00.
Manhattan’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Steffensmeier, Perez, senior Avery Inman and senior Juliet Balman won its event at 4:08.49 to qualify for state. The 200-yard medley relay team of Balman, Perez, Steffensmeier and sophomore Samantha Tarter finished second at 2:04.13 to qualify for state as well.
Balman claimed the runner-up spot in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:03.01, and Inman was second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:25.37.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Tarter, Inman, senior Audrey Conley and freshman Ava McKee came in second at 2:00.31.
The Indians will return to the pool Tuesday at the Topeka High Invitational at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.