The Manhattan High girls swim team won yet another meet Thursday, taking first place at the 11-team Great Bend Invitational.
The Indians scored 419 team points, while Great Bend came in second at 382, Newton was third at 252 and Dodge City finished fourth at 249.
Sophia Steffensmeier finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:27.87. Avery Inman came in second at 2:41.01.
Steffensmeier also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.36.
Inman was third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:20.88.
Steffensmeier, Audrey Conley, Ruth Perez and Samantha Tarter won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:06.34. Conley, Inman, Steffensmeier and Ruth Perez won the 400-yard freestyle at 4:12.61.
Tarter, Inman, Ava Sergi and Paige Chauncey were the runners-up in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:01.37.
Manhattan has now won six of its seven meets this season.
It will have two weeks off before competing at the Centennial League Championships at May 12 at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
Manhattan High results:
200-yard medley relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Samantha Tarter 2:06.34; 7. Brooke Newcomer, Meredith Graves, Soledad Roriguez, Kylee Koerner 2:27.60; 13. Trinity Sultz, Ellyn Campbell, Giselle Patanaittikul, Meagan Hensley 2:42.36.
200-yard freestyle: 6. Brooke Newcomer 2:33.49; 7. Samantha Tarter 2:33.58; 10. Ava Sergi 2:40.11.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 2:27.87; 2. Avery Inman 2:41.01; 8. Soledad Rodriguez 2:59.56.
50-yard freestyle: 5. Ruth Perez 27.70; 9. Audrey Conley 29.63.
100-yard butterfly: 4. Soledad Rodriguez 1:18.77; 8. Meredith Graves 1:24.00.
100-yard freestyle: 2. Sophia Steffensmeier 58.36; 6. Paige Chauncey 1:05.78; 13. Grace Dixon 1:11.29; 24. Trinity Sultz 1:22.40; 29. Amanda Lohrentz 1:27.88.
500-yard freestyle: 8. Brooke Newcomer 7:16.50.
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Samantha Tarter, Ava Sergi, Paige Chauncey, Avery Inman 2:01.37; 8. Soledad Rodriguez, Kylee Koerner, Grace Dixon, Ellyn Campbell 2:07.22.
100-yard backstroke: 4. Audrey Conley 1:14.63; 9. Samantha Tarter 1:19.88; 24. Avari Hauschild 2:03.36.
100-yard breaststroke: 3. Avery Inman 1:20.88; 9. Ava Sergi 1:29.10; 11. Meredith Graves 1:31.40.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Avery Inman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier 4:12.61; 7. Brooke Newcomer, Grace Dixon, Meredith Graves, Ava Sergi 4:40.65; 19. Emma Markley, Amanda Lohrentz, Makenna Mason, Annissa Dougherty 6:01.95.