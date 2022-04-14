The Manhattan High girls’ swimming and diving team topped the standings once again Wednesday afternoon with a first-place finish at the Topeka West Invite.
The Indians scored 484 team points to lead the nine-team field while Seaman came in second with 371 and De Soto placed third with 326.
Sophia Steffensmeier won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. She was also part of the first-place 200-yard freestyle relay squad with Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman and Ruth Perez.
Soledad Rodriguez finished second in the 100-yard butterfly while Audrey Conley placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and Perez was the runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke. Perez also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Steffensmeier, Balman, Perez and Avery Inman took second and the 200-yard medley relay team of Conley, Rodriguez, Inman and Ava Sergi placed third.
Manhattan has now won four of its first five meets and will return to the pool next Wednesday at the Hayden Invite at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
Manhattan High results:
200-yard medley relay: 3. Audrey Conley, Ava Sergi, Soledad Rodriguez, Avery Inman 2:16.68; 7. Breanne Sanneman, Ellyn Campbell, Samantha Tarter, Kylee Koerner 2:31.70.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 2:04.40; 3. Ruth Perez 2:06.95; 6. Juliet Balman 2:22.26.
200-yard IM: 4. Avery Inman 2:40.75; 7. Soledad Rodriguez 3:01.25.
50-yard freestyle: 4. Audrey Conley 28.96; 5. Samantha Tarter 29.26; 8. Brooke Newcomer 30.60.
1-meter diving: 4. Breanne Sanneman 145.65.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier 1:02.91; 2. Soledad Rodriguez 1:18.55.
100-yard freestyle: 4. Juliet Balman 1:02.62; 7. Ava Sergi 1:08.67; 8. Grace Dixon 1:10.19.
500-yard freestyle: 4. Avery Inman 6:21.89; 7. Brooke Newcomer 7:26.32.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier 1:50.32; 4. Grace Dixon, Ellyn Campbell, Brooke Newcomer, Ava Sergi 2:02.07; 13. Amanda Lohrentz, Giselle Patanaittikul, Emily Andela, Breanne Sanneman 2:26.99.
100-yard backstroke: 2. Audrey Conley 1:15.28; 4. Samantha Tarter 1:18.28; 15. Meagan Hensley 1:46.41.
100-yard breaststroke 2. Ruth Perez 1:11.26; 7. Ava Sergi 1:28.13; 15. Ellyn Campbell 1:40.84.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. Sophia Steffensmeier, Juilet Balman, Avery Inman, Ruth Perez 4:07.30; 6. Meagan Hensley, Grace Dixon, Samantha Tarter, Brooke Newcomer 4:46.24; 11. Emma Markley, Trinity Sultz, Ellyn Campbell, Amanda Lohrentz 5:26.36.