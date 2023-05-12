01112023-mer-spt-mhsswim-2
Buy Now

Manhattan High head swimming and diving coach Alex Brown, left, reacts during the Topeka West Invitational on Jan. 10 at Hummer Sports Park’s Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls’ swimming placed second Thursday at the Centennial League meet at Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.

The Indians finished with 435 team points, while league champion Washburn Rural had 520. Emporia came in third at 300, Junction City placed fourth at 234, Topeka High was fifth at 217 and Hayden was sixth at 205.

Tags