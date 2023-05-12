Manhattan High girls’ swimming placed second Thursday at the Centennial League meet at Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka.
The Indians finished with 435 team points, while league champion Washburn Rural had 520. Emporia came in third at 300, Junction City placed fourth at 234, Topeka High was fifth at 217 and Hayden was sixth at 205.
Manhattan won three individual events and four second-place finishes.
Sophia Steffensmeier came in first in the 200-yard freestyle with a finals time of 2:01.04, as well as the 100-yard butterfly at 59.13. Ruth Perez claimed the league title in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:09.14.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Perez, Steffensmeier, Samantha Tarter and Juliet Balman was the runner-up in that race with a time of 1:57.33. Meanwhile, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Steffensmeier, Balman, Perez and Avery Inman was second at 4:00.99.
Perez came in second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:19.75, and Inman was second in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:07.44.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Tarter, Inman, Audrey Conley and Avery Inman was third at 53.42.
Ava McKee placed third in the 500-yard freestyle at 6:16.54, and Balman was third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:08.34.
Next up, Manhattan will participate in the 6A state swim meet at Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka. Diving preliminaries and semifinals will begin next Thursday, while swimming preliminaries will take place next Friday. Finals are scheduled for next Saturday.