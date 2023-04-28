032922_mer_spt_mhsgirlsswimming-3.jpg
Manhattan High’s Avery Inman competes in the 500-yard freestyle during a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex Natatorium in Topeka on March 29, 2022.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High girls' swimming placed second Thursday at the Great Bend Invitational.

The Indians scored 453 team points, finishing behind host and meet-winner Great Bend's 469. Newton was third out of the 10 teams with 287 points.