Manhattan High girls' swimming placed second Thursday at the Great Bend Invitational.
The Indians scored 453 team points, finishing behind host and meet-winner Great Bend's 469. Newton was third out of the 10 teams with 287 points.
Manhattan High girls' swimming placed second Thursday at the Great Bend Invitational.
The Indians scored 453 team points, finishing behind host and meet-winner Great Bend's 469. Newton was third out of the 10 teams with 287 points.
Ruth Perez won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.10, and Avery Inman finished first in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:19.94. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Juliet Balman and Ellyn Campbell came in first at 1:53.95.
Manhattan took second in the 200-yard medley relay, as Steffensmeier, Perez, Balman and Samantha Tarter finished with a time of 2:03.77. Steffensmeier was the runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:24.70 and in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:04.19.
Caris Goering was third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:24.85.
The Indians will next compete in the Trinity Academy Invitational at the Wichita Swim Club next Saturday. They will then swim in the Centennial League meet at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka on May 11.
Manhattan High results
200-yard medley relay: 2. Tarter, Perez, Steffensmeier, Balman 2:03.77; 7. Conley, Goering, McKee, Inman 2:16.16; 15. Kim, Mason, Choi, Parma 2:49.80.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Perez 2:10.10; 5. Tarter 2:28.88; 16. Hough 2:48.04; 22. B. Inman 2:57.61; 28. Andela 3:15.76.
200-yard individual medley: 2. Steffensmeier 2:24.70; 4. Balman 2:40.95; 5. A. Inman 2:43.11.
50-yard freestyle: 7. Conley 29.53; 14. Campbell 31.02; 15. Brighton 31.13; 38. Williams 44.33; 47. Evangelidis 53.20.
100-yard butterfly: 2. Steffensmeier 1:04.19; 5. Balman 1:13.25; 7. McKee 1:18.03.
100-yard freestyle: 5. Perez 1:00.33; 11. Campbell 1:09.01; 16. Brighton 1:10.81; 26. Larkin 1:25.73; 32. Gurgel 1:36.84.
500-yard freestyle: 7. Goering 6:55.84; 12. Brunenn 7:45.39.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Steffensmeier, Balman, Campbell, Perez 1:53.95; 6. Vu, Hough, Choi, Brighton 2:10.27; 18. Mallean, Parma, Gurgel, Evangelidis 2:50.15.
100-yard backstroke: 6. Tarter 1:12.43; 8. Conley 1:14.69; 19. Larkin 1:44.65; 29. Williams 2:09.73.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. A. Inman 1:19.94; 3. Goering 1:24.85; 6. Brunenn 1:29.18; 22. Mason 1:55.94.
400-yard freestyle relay: 4. Tarter, Campbell, Conley, A. Inman 4:25.33; 6. Brighton, Brunenn, McKee, Goering 4:47.44; 13. Kim, Dobson, Andela, Inman 5:30.97.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.