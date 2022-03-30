MHS girls swimming takes 1st at Topeka High Staff reports Mar 30, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Avery Inman first bumps teammate Juliette Balman after competing in the 500-yard freestyle in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex natatorium on Tuesday evening. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Soledad Rodriguez swims the 100-yard butterfly in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex natatorium on Tuesday evening. The Indians won the meet against Junction City and Topeka High. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With two meets down, the Manhattan High girls swim team has chalked up two first-place finishes.The Indians topped the Topeka High Invite Tuesday afternoon, scoring a total of 582 points compared to second-place Junction City’s 483. Topeka High came in third with 358 points.Manhattan swimmers won nine of the meet’s 12 events and placed inside the top three in all 12.Ruth Perez and Sophia Steffensmeier each finished first in two individual events while also racing with two winning relay teams.Audrey Conley, Avery Inman and Ava Sergi also came through with first-place performances.Inman, Samantha Tarter, Soledad Rodriguez and Juliet Balman swam second-place races and Rodriguez, Sergi, Tarter, Conley, Brooke Newcomer and Grace Dixon posted third-place times.The Indians won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relays while coming in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.Manhattan will return to action Saturday when it competes at the Lansing Relays.Manhattan High results200-yard medley relay: 1. Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Audrey Conley, 2:05.74.200-yard freestyle: 1. Ruth Perez, 2:08.06; 2. Samantha Tarter 2:35.68; 3. Brooke Newcomer 2:40.38.200-yard IM: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier, 2:24.36; 2. Avery Inman 2:44.73; 3. Soledad Rodriguez, 3:02.05.50-yard freestyle: 3. Grace Dixon 31.60; 4. Kylee Koerner, 31.62; 5. Ellyn Campbell 32.43.1-meter diving: 2. Bre Sanneman, 149.35.100-yard butterfly: 1. Ruth Perez, 1:06.98; 2. Soledad Rodriguez, 1:18.50.100-yard freestyle: 1. Audrey Conley, 1:07.02; 3. Ava Sergi, 1:11.62; 4. Grace Dixon 1:12.41.500-yard freestyle: 1. Avery Inman, 6:23.77; 2. Juliet Balman, 6:56.76; 3. Samantha Tarter, 7:14.01.200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Grace Dixon, Brooke Newcomer, Samantha Tarter, Avery Inman, 2:02.68; 3. Meagan Hensley, Ellyn Campbell, Ava Sergi, Kylee Koerner, 2:07.94; 7. Makenna Mason, Emily Andela, Emma Markley, Trinity Sultz, 2:39.27.100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier, 1:07.93; 2. Juliet Balman, 1:15.83; 3. Audrey Conley, 1:16.24.100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ava Sergi, 1:27.93; 8. Ellyn Campbell, 1:50.98; 9. Makenna Mason, 2:05.54.400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, 4:12.23; 2. Samantha Tarter, Grace Dixon, Brooke Newcomer, Avery Inman, 4:39.19; 5. Emma Markley, Meagan Hensley, Amanda Lohrentz, Trinity Sultz, 5:39.53. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Relays Freestyle Sport Swimming Samantha Tarter Medley Relay Juliet Balman Ruth Perez Soledad Rodriguez More from this section New-look Wyoming Cowboys open spring practice Reports: WR Tre'Quan Smith re-signs with Saints 1:33 Describing Raiola as 'very, very interesting guy,' Nouili says new coach changes OL mentality Latest News Parkland judge to decide if jurors will tour shooting site Police report for March 30, 2022 Pott County official says drought led to dry, damaged roads Manhattan city government hires public information officer Riley County program adds 11 households as child protective shelters Traffic slows along US-24 during construction to Green Valley Road intersection Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here's what to know K-State’s offense outduels Northern Colorado for home win Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort Riley Middle teacher completes one million pushup challengeK-State paves way for more healthcare avenues with physician assistant programEisenhower MS principal Tracy Newell leaving at end of school yearManhattan man found in Kansas City after failing to appear at November trialJCHS students suspended after fights ThursdayJCHS principal reassigned, associate principal to take her placeAl DobsonRachel Ranke, Jada Moore announce transfer from K-StateReports: Tang picks Big 12 assistant for 1st staff hireRCPD arrests man after two people injured in Sunday shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.