With two meets down, the Manhattan High girls swim team has chalked up two first-place finishes.

The Indians topped the Topeka High Invite Tuesday afternoon, scoring a total of 582 points compared to second-place Junction City’s 483. Topeka High came in third with 358 points.

Manhattan swimmers won nine of the meet’s 12 events and placed inside the top three in all 12.

Ruth Perez and Sophia Steffensmeier each finished first in two individual events while also racing with two winning relay teams.

Audrey Conley, Avery Inman and Ava Sergi also came through with first-place performances.

Inman, Samantha Tarter, Soledad Rodriguez and Juliet Balman swam second-place races and Rodriguez, Sergi, Tarter, Conley, Brooke Newcomer and Grace Dixon posted third-place times.

The Indians won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relays while coming in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Manhattan will return to action Saturday when it competes at the Lansing Relays.

Manhattan High results

200-yard medley relay: 1. Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Audrey Conley, 2:05.74.

200-yard freestyle: 1. Ruth Perez, 2:08.06; 2. Samantha Tarter 2:35.68; 3. Brooke Newcomer 2:40.38.

200-yard IM: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier, 2:24.36; 2. Avery Inman 2:44.73; 3. Soledad Rodriguez, 3:02.05.

50-yard freestyle: 3. Grace Dixon 31.60; 4. Kylee Koerner, 31.62; 5. Ellyn Campbell 32.43.

1-meter diving: 2. Bre Sanneman, 149.35.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Ruth Perez, 1:06.98; 2. Soledad Rodriguez, 1:18.50.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Audrey Conley, 1:07.02; 3. Ava Sergi, 1:11.62; 4. Grace Dixon 1:12.41.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Avery Inman, 6:23.77; 2. Juliet Balman, 6:56.76; 3. Samantha Tarter, 7:14.01.

200-yard freestyle relay: 2. Grace Dixon, Brooke Newcomer, Samantha Tarter, Avery Inman, 2:02.68; 3. Meagan Hensley, Ellyn Campbell, Ava Sergi, Kylee Koerner, 2:07.94; 7. Makenna Mason, Emily Andela, Emma Markley, Trinity Sultz, 2:39.27.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Steffensmeier, 1:07.93; 2. Juliet Balman, 1:15.83; 3. Audrey Conley, 1:16.24.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ava Sergi, 1:27.93; 8. Ellyn Campbell, 1:50.98; 9. Makenna Mason, 2:05.54.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman, Ruth Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, 4:12.23; 2. Samantha Tarter, Grace Dixon, Brooke Newcomer, Avery Inman, 4:39.19; 5. Emma Markley, Meagan Hensley, Amanda Lohrentz, Trinity Sultz, 5:39.53.