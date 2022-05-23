Avery Inman first bumps teammate Juliette Balman after competing in the 500-yard freestyle in a meet at the Hummer Sports Complex Natatorium on March 29. They competed in the 400-yard freestyle relay team at state on Saturday.
The Manhattan High girls’ swimming and diving team placed 14th at the 6A state meet Saturday while picking up a pair of top five results.
Sophia Steffensmeier placed fifth in the 100-yard butterfly, which she swam with a time of 1:01.20. Meanwhile, Ruth Perez finished the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.11 to finish fifth as well.
Steffensmeier took 11th in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:39.16. Perez competed in the preliminaries of the 200-yard individual medley but did not advance to the finals.
The 200-yard medley relay team comprised of Perez, Steffensmeier, Audrey Conley and Juliet Balman finished 10th with a time of 1:57.81. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Balman, Conley, Samantha Tarter and Avery Inman placed 16th at 4:11.01.
Breanne Sanneman competed in preliminaries of the diving competition but did not advance to the finals. The 200-yard freestyle relay team took 12th in the preliminaries but was disqualified in the finals.
The Indians finished a successful season in which they finished first in the majority of their meets and took second place at the Centennial League meet.
All of Manhattan’s state qualifiers will be back next year.