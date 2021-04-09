The Manhattan High girls' swimming team scored 474 points to finish second out of the six schools competing Thursday at Salina South.
The Indians finished 29 points behind first-place McPherson and 149 points clear of the field.
Sophia Steffensmeier led the Indians with three first-place finishes. Steffensmeier won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02 and the 200-freestyle in 2:06. Perez claimed the Indians’ other individual victory in the 100-yard breaststroke. She won the race in 1:13.
Perez and Steffensmeier also participated alongside Sydney Hicks, and Talia Francois in the 200-yard medley relay team that finished first. They won the race in 1:59.
That same relay team finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:49). Paige Chauncey finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:24), Hicks took third in the 50 freestyle (28.02 seconds). Avery Inman placed third in the 500-yard freestyle (6:25).
The Indians will return to the pool at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when they’ll compete in the Topeka West Invitational.