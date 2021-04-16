The Manhattan High girls’ swim team scored 372 points to finish third at the Topeka West Invitational on Wednesday.
As they’ve done most of this season, the relay team of Talia Francois, Ruth Perez, Sofia Steffensmeier and Sydney Hicks led the way for the Indians.
The quartet accounted for both wins and all seven top-three finishes MHS accumulated in Topeka. That includes the team’s win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, which bumped Manhattan into third place over Seaman (370 points). They won the race in 3:56.
Francois, Perez, Steffensmeier and Hicks also won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:59, which more than four seconds clear of second-place Washburn Rural.
Steffensmeier claimed Manhattan’s third win in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02) and finished third in the 500-yard freestyle.
Peres finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:20) and the 100-breaststroke (1:13). Hicks finished second in the 50 freestyle (27.48 seconds).
Manhattan might have fared even better in the team standings, but several varsity swimmers missed Wednesday’s meet because of injury.
Manhattan will travel to Emporia at 10 a.m. Saturday.