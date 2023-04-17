Manhattan High girls’ swimming took second out of 10 teams last Wednesday at the Topeka West Invite.
The Indians scored 396 points to finish behind meet-winner Washburn Rural’s 501 and ahead of third-place Seaman’s 261.
Ruth Perez was Manhattan’s only swimmer to win an individual event, as she placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.99. She was also fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:22.96.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Perez, Sophia Steffensmeier, Juliet Balman and Avery Inman came in first at 4:01.77.
Steffensmeier was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:03.16 and in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:45.65. Balman was third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.78.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Perez, Steffensmeier, Balman and Audrey Conley finished second at 2:04.07, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Conley, Inman, Samantha Tarter and Ellyn Campbell was fourth at 1:58.80.
Manhattan will get back to the competition pool Wednesday at Hayden.
Manhattan High results
200-yard medley relay: 2. Conley, Perez, Steffensmeier, Balman 2:04.07; 8. McKee, Goering, Rodriguez, Sanneman 2:21.17.
200-yard freestyle; 6. Tarter 2:27.62; 14. Brighton 2:49.29; 17. Hough 2:56.44.
200-yard individual medley: 4. Perez 2:22.96; 6. Inman 2:37.06; 7. Inman 2:48.03.
50-yard freestyle: 6. Campbell 29.09; 8. Conley 29.64; 12. Rodriguez 30.61.
1-meter diving: 5. Sanneman 189.50.
100-yard butterfly: 2. Steffensmeier 1;03.16; 5. Rodriguez 1:18.58.
100-yard freestyle: 3. Balman 1:00.78; 5. Campbell 1:05.34.
500-yard freestyle: 2. Steffensmeier 5:41.65; 6. McKee 6:50.47; 8. Goering 7:08.30.
200-yard freestyle relay: 4. Conley, Tarter, Campbell, Inman 1:58.80; 7. Brighton, Brunenn, Goering, rodriguez 2:06.40; 15. Larkin, Dobson, Choi, Kim 2:24.07.
100-yard breaststroke: 5. Balman 1:09.69; 8. Tarter 1:14.27; 9. Conley 1:14.87.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Perez 1:11.99; 3. Inman 1:17.38; 9. Goering 1:28.37.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Steffensmeier, Balman, Inman, Perez 4:01.77; 7. Tarter, Campbell, Brighton, McKee 4:37.55; 15. Mason, Andela, Inman, Hough 5:31.87.
