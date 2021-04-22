Manhattan’s girls’ swim team scored 537 points to finish first at Wednesday’s Hayden High Invitational.
The Indians won six of 12 events in Hayden. Ruth Perez teamed with Audrey Conley, Sydney Hicks and Talia Francois to win the 200-yard individual medley relay in 2:05. Perez also won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19 and the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.
Sophia Steffensmeier won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:03 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31. Steffensmeier also teamed with Francois, Hicks and Paige Chauncey to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:05.
Manhattan will swim in the Great Bend Invitational at 4 p.m. April 30.