12142022-mer-spt-mhsgbb-4
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Kat Ball drives for two of her team-high 12 points during the Indians’ game against Topeka High on Tuesday night in Manhattan. MHS fell to the Trojans, 75-42.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Cold second-half shooting sank Manhattan High girls’ basketball Tuesday in a 75-42 home loss to Topeka High.

The Indians (2-4, 0-1 Centennial League) made just four field goals in the final two quarters. All of them came from freshman Kat Ball, who led the team with 12 points off the bench.