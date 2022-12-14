Cold second-half shooting sank Manhattan High girls’ basketball Tuesday in a 75-42 home loss to Topeka High.
The Indians (2-4, 0-1 Centennial League) made just four field goals in the final two quarters. All of them came from freshman Kat Ball, who led the team with 12 points off the bench.
But the game had a much different feel at halftime than it did at the end of the game. In the first half, Manhattan shot 50% (9-of-18) from the floor and 38% (3-of-8) from 3-point range. The Trojans (5-1, 1-0 Centennial League) were even better, going 66% (23-of-35) overall.
Topeka High led after one period 15-11 before outscoring Manhattan 22-15 in the second to take a 37-26 advantage to the intermission.
“I thought we played really hard on defense in the first half,” said head coach Scott Mall. “We didn’t shoot the ball great, and they shot the ball really, really well, and it kind of got away from us a little bit there in the second quarter because of that. But we still felt OK at halftime.”
At the break, Avery Larson had 10 points to lead the Indians while Destiny Yates had seven. Neither of them scored in the second half, nor did any other Manhattan starter.
The Trojans opened the third quarter with eight straight points before the Indians notched their first points of the second half on a pair of free throws by Emery Ruliffson at the 3:44 mark. Manhattan’s only field goal of the third period was a Ball 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.
Topeka High went 8-of-12 in the third quarter and boatraced the Indians 19-5 to take a 56-31 lead into the fourth.
“We gave up four easy points to them right off and that seemed to set the stage for the second half,” Mall said. “They got that boost from it. They kept attacking the rim and hitting shits. We made some attempts. We just couldn’t hit a shot to get ourselves back in it.”
Ball made two more triples in the fourth as well as a 2-pointer, and Ruliffson buried another couple of free throws. But those were the only points Manhattan managed in the final eight minutes.
Meanwhile, the Trojans hit 5-of-10 shots in the fourth and put up their second straight 19-point quarter to pull away for the blowout win.
Topeka High finished the game shooting 62% (28-of-45) from the field, and also went to the free-throw line 22 times, making 17.
Mall praised the defensive efforts of Yates and Ruliffson, who were stuck guarding the Trojans’ star player Kiki Smith. Smith averaged 20 points per game entering the Tuesday and while she still reached her 20, 12 of those came at the free-throw line.
“Except for fouling her, the girls did a really good job there,” he said. “That’s a lot of hard work, chasing her around. …
“They scored around the basket and that hurt. We tried to work (Monday) on trying to take that away, but they were able to make that work. Then they had girls who haven’t been shooting the ball well who shot the ball well. And we were the opposite. It was just hard for us to get back into it.”
The Indians shot 29% (13-of-45) from the field and 29% (6-of-21) from long range. In the second half, they went just 15% (4-of-27) overall.
In the first half, Topeka High’s defense pressured Manhattan all the way up the court and forced eight turnovers. The Trojans played more zone in the second half, and while the Indians committed just three turnovers in the final two periods, they couldn’t find the bottom of the net.
“We needed to hit shots against that (zone) and we tried to sneak some passes by, we tried to do some things to screen their zone to get us an opening, and we just couldn’t make it work out,” Mall said. “The girls tried to do things. Especially late, in the fourth, Avery had some great drives to the basket, couldn’t get the shots to come in after getting in there. We had some good looks at shots on the outside that we’ve been hitting lately. Boy, when the other team’s good and shooting well, we need those to go in.”
Ball, who has put up back-to-back career-highs, was a bright spot for Manhattan. She came off the bench Tuesday after scoring 10 points at Dodge City on Friday.
“She just comes in and battles,” Mall said. “Actually, she’s one of our leading rebounders, and she’s the shortest girl we’ve got. But she just scraps after the ball. She’s not afraid to make a play. She picked up some steals. She hit some shots. Those are things that she can do and that she has done and she’ll continue to do them.”
The Indians will look to bounce back Saturday when they play at Kapaun Mt. Carmel in Wichita.
TOPEKA HIGH 75, MANHATTAN 42
Topeka High (5-1) — 15; 22; 19; 19; — 75
Manhattan (2-4) — 11; 15; 5; 11; — 42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Topeka High — Smith 20 (4-9), Benning 14 (7-8), Baird 12 (5-9), Shields 12 (4-7), Leesman 6 (3-5), Marshall 4 (2-3), Caryl 4 (2-3), Sharpe 3 (1-1). Total: 75 (28-45).
Manhattan — Ball 12 (4-9), Larson 10 (4-16), Yates 7 (2-6), Ruliffson 6 (0-2), Ingram 5 (2-4), So. Salmans 2 (1-5). Total: 42 (13-45).