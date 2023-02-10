Maxine Doering scored 15 points and Avery Larson added 12 Friday night as Manhattan High girls’ basketball used a stout defensive effort to beat Junction City 44-27 at home.
The Indians (7-10) forced 25 Blue Jays turnovers — 17 of which came from steals — while holding them to 25% (9-of-36) shooting.
Manhattan needed that defensive performance to help overcome its own offensive woes. The Indians shot 31% (18-of-58) from the floor, a number that improved throughout the second half. They also turned over the basketball 12 times.
They outrebounded Junction City (3-14) 37-35, including a 17-9 edge on the offensive glass.
Larson drew first blood for the Indians, hitting a 3-pointer on their opening possession of the game. However, Manhattan missed its next 10 shots, not registering another field goal for more than five minutes.
During that time, though, the Blue Jays also went scoreless as the Indians defense forced turnover after turnover. By the time Kat Ball scored for Manhattan off a steal with 2:43 left in the first quarter, the Indians led 5-0. They stretched that advantage to 9-0 before Junction City got on the scoreboard at the 1-minute mark of the opening period.
Manhattan couldn’t put away the Blue Jays in the second quarter despite forcing 15 first-half turnovers and grabbing 14 offensive rebounds in the first two quarters. By halftime, Junction City had cut its deficit to 16-9.
The Indians shot 19% (6-of-31) in the first half while the Blue Jays went 20% (3-of-15) from the field.
Larson started the third quarter the way she started the game, hitting a triple on Manhattan’s first time down the floor. Ball added another 3-pointer at the 5-minute mark to make it 22-9.
Junction City scored its first point of the second half at the free-throw line with 5:11 left in the third and got its first field goal of the third quarter at the 4:38 mark, making it 22-13 at that point.
The Indians went on a 9-3 run to close the third with a 31-16 lead and outscored the Blue Jays 13-11 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Manhattan will return to action on Tuesday when it travels to take on Emporia. The Indians upset the Spartans 58-55 in double overtime on Jan. 17.
MANHATTAN 44, JUNCTION CITY 27
Junction City (3-14) — 2; 7; 7; 11; — 27
Manhattan (7-10) — 11; 5; 15; 13; — 44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Junction City — O’Neal 9 (3-6), Jeter 6 (2-5), De Guzman 5 (1-4), Rexrode 2 (1-6). Total: 27 (9-36).