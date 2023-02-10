02112023-mer-spt-mhsgbb-1
Manhattan High's Maxine Doering shoots over Junction City's Sara Rexrode during their game Friday night in Manhattan. The Indians beat the Blue Jays, 44-27.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Maxine Doering scored 15 points and Avery Larson added 12 Friday night as Manhattan High girls’ basketball used a stout defensive effort to beat Junction City 44-27 at home.

The Indians (7-10) forced 25 Blue Jays turnovers — 17 of which came from steals — while holding them to 25% (9-of-36) shooting.