04142023-mer-spt-mhssoccer-3
Buy Now

Manhattan High forward Reese Snowden works against Bishop Carroll midfielder Grace Long during a game on April 13 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls' soccer won its third straight game Thursday when it took down Hays 5-2 on the road.

Reese Snowden led the Indians (6-4-1) with two unassisted goals, and she also provided the assist on Bailey Stanley's goal. Adaly Espinoza scored off an assist from Emery Ruliffson.