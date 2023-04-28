MHS girls' soccer wins 3rd straight, beats Hays 5-2 Staff reports Apr 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High forward Reese Snowden works against Bishop Carroll midfielder Grace Long during a game on April 13 at Bishop Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls' soccer won its third straight game Thursday when it took down Hays 5-2 on the road.Reese Snowden led the Indians (6-4-1) with two unassisted goals, and she also provided the assist on Bailey Stanley's goal. Adaly Espinoza scored off an assist from Emery Ruliffson.Hays (9-3-1) had won six straight matches prior to losing to Manhattan.The Indians moved up to sixth place in the 6A West region standings behind Wichita North (7-4-1 with five games left in the regular season.They have a quick turnaround, as they will play at Blue Valley-Stilwell on Saturday before returning home to host Wichita Northwest on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Toe cause of Will Levis' draft woe? +14 Photos: Packers select Iowa's Lukas Van Ness in 2023 NFL Draft 2023 NFL Draft: Winners and losers of the first round Latest News MHS girls' soccer wins 3rd straight, beats Hays 5-2 MHS boys' tennis 13th at KC meet MHS girls' swimming takes 2nd at Great Bend Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 22 people KSU's Felix Anudike-Uzomah selected by Chiefs in the 1st round K-State Salina unveils new extended reality lab Manhattan receives $1.5M grant to build entrepreneurial hub in Aggieville Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRCPD IDs man found dead at K-177 Scenic Overlook'FLUID EXPRESSION' | Little Apple Pride Festival fills City Park with rainbows, laughsHope springs eternal in MAC production of "The Sound of Music"Former KSU AD, MHS coach Dick Towers dead at 92Manhattan High's Jack Wilson wins All-Flint Hills boys' basketball player of the yearRiley County OKs designing Marlatt turn lanes to deal with US-24 roundabout projectsDick TowersFrankfort's Hattie Gros wins All-Flint Hills girls' basketball player of the year'Mr. K-State' Ernie Barrett dead at 93Ernie Barrett Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.