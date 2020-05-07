All the players on the Manhattan High girls’ soccer team were in different places when they found out their season had been taken away.
Senior defender Alayna Girard was hanging out in her basement with a friend when she saw a post reporting Gov. Laura Kelly had closed schools to in-person classes for the remainder of the school year. She immediately knew her season was gone. Senior midfielder Ainslie Markle was brushing her hair when she received a text telling her the same information.
Despite the differing circumstances, the reactions largely were the same as the players began to mourn their lost season.
“Right after it happened, I was in shock,” Markle said. “Then I got more emotional. ... One of my closest friends on the team, (junior midfielder) Faith Beyer, contacted me and consoled me. Then some of my senior teammates and I talked since we were going through the same thing.”
The Kansas State High School Activities Association’s cancellation of the spring sports season robbed the Indians of a chance to fulfill the potential the team saw in its first practices. However, it was not entirely a surprise when the season was called off.
“Before one practice, (head coach Michael Sanchez) texted us and was like, ‘Hey, I need to talk to you guys today. I’m sure you’ve heard what’s going on in the news and you know the coronavirus is becoming an issue,’” Girard said. “That was actually our last practice.”
In the practices leading up to that day, the Indians developed the sense they could be on the cusp of a special season.
Throughout the preseason, the team focused on its conditioning. The result was a team that felt more fit and thus more prepared to make a push late in the season.
It also was a team that had already jelled thanks to its 2019 run. MHS returned multiple starters from last year’s team, which made it to the 6A state semifinals before falling 3-0 to eventual champion Blue Valley West.
“I think we could tell we were starting better than we ended last year,” Girard said. “We felt there was something really good going.”
Part of the team’s confidence stemmed from its perceived ability to score. While the Indians struggled early last season to score, the team found its legs late in the season and began converting more opportunities.
“After playing together for so long, we started to figure it out and looked solid there,” Markle said. “A lot of us play together during club season, so that helped us prepare.”
The early confidence gave the team hope it could overcome obstacles in its way, notably a rematch with Blue Valley West and a home game against rival Washburn Rural, which handed the Indians a narrow loss on the road in their lone meeting last season.
However, none of the games shall come to pass. Instead, the players are left to reflect on memories.
“It’s a lot of little things,” Markle said. “I miss playing, and playing with my teammates. I miss the rush of winning a game or scoring a goal and celebrating with my teammates. Even the things I took for granted like bus rides to away games or late nights with my teammates.”
The team has remained close. While social distancing has prevented the players from seeing each other in person, they have conducted Zoom meetings and regularly speak in a group chat. They also plan to play in a tournament this summer in Iowa, should it remain possible, in order to give the team a proper sendoff.
Until then, the players will continue adjusting to their new reality. They hope to use this as a learning experience for the future.
“I think it opens your mind to not taking things for granted,” Girard said. “We didn’t know our last season was our last season. I think we all would say we would have appreciated it more if we knew that would happen. Going forward, just keeping that mentality in other areas of our lives.”