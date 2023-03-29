One hundred minutes weren’t enough to decide a winner in Manhattan High girls’ soccer’s home opener Tuesday afternoon.
The Indians played Olathe North through two 10-minute overtime periods before the game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Reese Snowden put Manhattan (1-2-1) on the board first after a long feed from a teammate near midfield bounced over the Eagles’ keeper’s head. Snowden snagged possession and deposited the ball in the open goal to make it 1-0 at the 6:51 mark of the first half.
Olathe North (2-1-1) leveled the game at 1-1 with 32:16 left in regulation when Berit Shores took a shot from outside the box on the left side of the goal. The ball sailed just over the outstretched hand of Indians keeper Taylor McHugh into the back of the net.
Neither team managed to score in the final half-hour of the second half, nor through each of the overtime periods.
Manhattan finished with 14 shots, of which six were on frame. The Eagles had 11 total shots, and put nine on frame.
McHugh finished with eight saves in goal for the Indians.
“We still have room for improvement,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “There’s some people that are stepping up in different areas, which is good. But I think there’s still opportunity for growth for us.”
Sanchez said that this year’s defense is one of those areas where growth is needed after losing some of the leadership it had in the back end in previous years. That said, he was pleased with how his defenders limited Olathe North to one goal.
Offensively, he said he thought his team was overzealous on occasion.
“They were just getting a little bit eager to go forward when we were still trying to build up,” he said. “I think we saw that we could create some opportunities and we just got a little bit too eager instead of sticking to how we wanted to play.”
The Indians had one final chance to score a game-winning goal when they received a free kick deep in the Eagles’ territory inside the final minute.
Sanchez called McHugh up to take the kick, which she did with 20 seconds on the clock. Olathe North recovered the ball, causing McHugh to have to race back to position.
In the end, the Eagles couldn’t get off another shot.
“We were hoping she could put it on frame and we’d follow, end the game that way and hopefully get one there in the last 30 or so seconds,” Sanchez said. “It’s 40 yards out and she’s got like 70 to cover it. Risk versus reward, I guess.”
The match with Olathe North wrapped a busy week for Manhattan, which played four games in the span of eight days. The Indians won’t play again until Monday, when they play at Lawrence Free State.
Sanchez said his team needs that free time.
“Early in the season, it’s kind of tough when you play four games in an eight-day time frame,” he said. “It’ll be good to have some time off. A little bit more balanced would be better for us.”
