Manhattan High girls’ soccer battled with Hayden for 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime Thursday evening at Bishop Stadium.
And yet, no one found the back of the net.
The two squads played to a scoreless tie in a game Indians head coach Mike Sanchez said his team “definitely needed to win.”
Manhattan (7-5-2) had its opportunities. The Indians twice had shots traveling on a trajectory past the keeper and toward the goal, but on each occasion, a Wildcat defender was there to deflect away the ball just in time.
“That’s huge,” Sanchez said. “If that girl doesn’t clear one of those, it’s a 1-0 game, and definitely a result we needed.”
Sanchez said the Hayden (7-4-2) defense focused on packing its players behind the ball to frustrate Manhattan’s offense. At times, there were nine or 10 Wildcats between the Indians and the goal.
Manhattan attempted seven shots in the second half and three in each overtime period. Hayden, on the other hand, had limited offensive chances because of its emphasis on defense. The Wildcats tried three shots in the second half and two during overtime.
Despite their advantage in shots, Sanchez said the Indians didn’t do enough to make Hayden goalkeeper Kadence Watts work to make saves.
“She was tall, so anything up in the air, she was all over,” Sanchez said of Watts. “I don’t think we really made her get down to make any saves low. Kudos to them for making sure they kept players in front of us and not letting us hit those shots.”
He added that he tried changing offensive tactics a bit by moving Emery Ruliffson up top alongside Reese Snowden, and that in the second half, his team found some better tries at the goal, although none of them made it in.
With 52 seconds remaining in regulation, Snowden took a shot from outside the penalty box but saw it sail just over the crossbar. Ruliffson then blasted a promising ball with three minutes to go in the second overtime period, but Watts was right there to make the save.
Manhattan’s offense may have had a hard time getting good looks, but its defense kept the Wildcats at bay. It was the sixth shutout of the season for goalkeeper Taylor McHugh and the Indians’ back line.
“They’ve been great,” Sanchez said. “They did a good job holding, doing their part, doing what they needed to do. We just had to do our part in the attack.”
After playing three games last week and two this week, an extra 20 minutes of soccer wasn’t quite what the doctor ordered for Manhattan. Sanchez said his players will take Friday off before they will prepare to visit Great Bend on Tuesday and then wrap up the regular season by hosting Shawnee Heights on Thursday.
The Indians are currently eighth in the 6A West region standings, with the chance to move up with wins in their final two games. Sanchez said the draw with Hayden hurt because it made it more difficult for Manhattan to earn one of the top spots needed to host in the postseason.
“Now, we’ll sit back and see what happens,” he said.