Taylor McHugh made 13 saves — including five in extra time — as the Manhattan High girls’ soccer team played Blue Valley Stilwell to a 1-1 tie at Bishop Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The tie snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Tigers (9-1-1), who entered the game atop the 6A East Region Standings. It also ended the Indians’ (7-3-1) four-game winning streak.
“It feels good, especially with the start of our season,” McHugh said. “We started off on a bad note, but coming out here and proving that we can actually go out here and play against these teams is really nice.”
Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said his defense was “disorganized” in the first 15-20 minutes. That disorganization allowed Blue Valley Stilwell’s Gigi Mir to find herself wide open in front of the goal, and she put her team up 1-0 at the 23:05 mark of the first half.
However, Adaly Espinoza tied the game at 1-1 when she received a pass from Reese Snowden to the left of the goal and floated a left-footed shot over Tigers goalkeeper Sydney King into the top-right corner of the net.
“We caught them off-guard,” Sanchez said. “I don’t think they were expecting a shot from where Adaly took it.”
It was Espinoza’s second goal of the season, the 14th goal that Blue Valley Stilwell had allowed in 11 games and the last goal of the game. Both teams went scoreless in the second half, leading to a pair of 10-minute extra periods. A goal by either team during either period would have won the game.
Neither team found the back of the net again, despite several chances. The Tigers attempted 21 shots and put 14 on goal, while the Indians had 17 shots and 11 on goal. Blue Valley Stilwell had two excellent opportunities with four minutes and seven seconds left in regulation but came up empty.
But it dialed up its pressure in extra time, and Manhattan struggled to keep up.
“I think our legs were a little bit fatigued,” Sanchez said with a laugh. “I think in the last few minutes you could see us have some moments where it was like, ‘Uh-oh,’ because we were winded and gassed. But (it takes) mental toughness to push through that.”
The Tigers limited the Indians’ attacking opportunities while creating several of their own. However, they couldn’t get anything past McHugh, who came up with five vital saves during the golden goal extra periods.
“It’s really stressful, but I always say that the position isn’t for everyone,” McHugh said. “You have to be willing to throw your body on the ground. But I’m used to it by now, I guess.”
With the draw, the Indians now sit in a tie for fifth place in the 6A West Region standings with five games left in the regular season. The top eight teams host the first round of regionals.
They will play at Wichita Northwest (7-4-1) on Tuesday.
“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season,” McHugh said. “We’re hoping to get more wins and to get a better record.”