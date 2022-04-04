Katelyn Purdom and Ella Ruliffson scored 72 minutes apart Monday night as the Manhattan High girls soccer team blanked Lawrence Free State 2-0 at Bishop Stadium.
The win was the second in a row for the Indians (3-2-0), who are above .500 for the first time this season.
"The ladies, they came out and got a goal early," said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. "I think we still need to work on creating some goal scoring opportunities, but other than that, I think we're moving in the right direction."
Things almost began disastrously for the Indians when the Firebirds (0-2-1) stole a backward pass that crossed in front of the Indians' goal three minutes into the game. The ensuing shot attempt missed, and Sanchez said that after that bit of defensive miscommunication, the Manhattan defense locked in to secure the shutout.
"We've got a great goalie," he said. "...Some people saw, if they were here against Blue Valley West, how good Taylor (McHugh) is. Our defense is solid too. We've had to mix things up. We've got Grace (Geisbrecht) back there now a little bit, we have Emonie (Christion) back there. Last year, we didn't ever really rotate a whole lot of our backs, but other people are stepping up in different roles, which is good."
Perdom put the Indians on the board at the 34:07 mark of the first half when a free kick from Ella Ruliffson ricocheted off the Free State goalkeeper and bounced around in the box.
"It was intense," Perdom said. "All of our players were running in and it was battering around and I just finished it in the corner."
It was Perdom's fifth goal in the past week after she scored four times against Topeka West last Tuesday. The junior missed the entirety of last season with an ACL injury and had her freshman season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was kind of scary going back into it, but I'm so glad to be back out," she said. "This team is amazing and being here, playing in front of my hometown, is really awesome."
"I told her Tuesday that we've got to score against other teams like this, ones that present more of a challenge, so that's good; I'm glad she stepped up," Sanchez said. "Hopefully, we can keep that coming along."
Purdom's goal proved to be one of a limited few offensive opportunities for Manhattan in the opening 40 minutes. The Indians had just four first-half shot attempts, only two of which were on goal.
Meanwhile, the Firebirds attempted 12 shots in the first half, though only three of them were on net.
But at halftime, Manhattan readjusted.
"We just moved a little bit, some pieces," Sanchez said. "We talked about our spatial awareness and what to look for in the second half, so I think that hopefully helped. Some changes: we put (Purdom) and Emery (Ruliffson) up top for a little bit, we put (Marlee) Hodges there at the end. We got a little bit greedy because I guess we wanted something more than just 1-0. But Hodges is a smart player and she had a little bit different dynamic, being a defender, understanding how we want people to move, having to defend it on the regular."
The offensive reset worked, as the Indians came out in the second half and put up 15 shot attempts, with 10 on goal.
But they wouldn't find the back of the net again until there was 2:48 remaining on the clock.
Ella Ruliffson set up for a free kick from 33 yards out and to the right of the goal. She struck the ball with a slight arc and slipped it through the tight window between the top-left corner of the goal and the fingertips of Firebirds goal keeper Merrit Hale to secure the victory.
The win will provide Manhattan momentum as it looks ahead to Thursday's home matchup with undefeated Centennial League power Washburn Rural.
"I expect the team to bring the intensity like we had today," Purdom said. "Finally playing together was amazing and if we bring the intensity we had today, I think we'll do fine. I think we'll do great."