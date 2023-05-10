MHS girls' soccer routs Great Bend 11-0 Staff reports May 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High head girls’ soccer coach Mike Sanchez watches his team face Hayden last Thursday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat Great Bend 11-0 in a road game on Monday. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls’ soccer needed just 40 minutes to blast Great Bend on the road.After playing 100 scoreless minutes against Hayden last Thursday, the Indians (8-5-2) put up a barrage of goals Monday, beating the Panthers 11-0.It was the third straight shutout for goalkeeper Taylor McHugh and the Manhattan defense.Goal-scorers were not available as of press time.The Indians will wrap up their regular season Thursday when they host Shawnee Heights (7-8) at Bishop Stadium.Manhattan is currently tied with Derby (9-6) for sixth in the 6A West region standings with .600 seed points.Regional games are scheduled to begin next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Reports: Broncos re-sign veteran S Kareem Jackson Georgia won't visit White House; suggested date 'not feasible' NFL to release 2023 schedule Thursday night Latest News NOTEBOOK: Keyontae Johnson invited to 2023 NBA Combine MHS girls' soccer routs Great Bend 11-0 Missouri lawmakers ban transgender care, athletics Rep. George Santos charged in web of fraud, including stealing from campaign to buy designer clothes MHS boys' golf takes 3rd in regular-season finale Inside K-State baseball's dramatic turnaround this season Jaguars will play twice in London, 2 Germany games set Prince Harry's lawyer says British tabloid spied on 'industrial scale' Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState seizes Stickel’s Cleaners, Aggie Lounge for nonpayment of taxesManhattan High students document final days of classes at East Campus buildingBill Glynn HickeyManhattan Regional Airport extends closure for runway expansionOFF THE BEAT | Farewell, ManhattanK-State women pick up Louisville transfer Imani LesterEverett to host watch party fundraiser in ManhattanManhattan City Commission approves development of Culver'sFormer Radio Shack owner Frank Beer files for USD 383 school boardRiley County HR requests $350K increase for EMS staffing, other departments Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Special Section Apr 17, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.