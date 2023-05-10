05052023-mer-spt-mhssoccer-3
Manhattan High head girls’ soccer coach Mike Sanchez watches his team face Hayden last Thursday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat Great Bend 11-0 in a road game on Monday.

Manhattan High girls’ soccer needed just 40 minutes to blast Great Bend on the road.

After playing 100 scoreless minutes against Hayden last Thursday, the Indians (8-5-2) put up a barrage of goals Monday, beating the Panthers 11-0.