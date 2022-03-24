Emery Ruliffson turned out a hat trick and three of her teammates also had multi-goal games as the Manhattan High girls' soccer team crushed Junction City 10-0 Thursday evening.
Ruliffson’s third goal was the Indians’ 10th and ended the match by mercy rule with 15:52 still on the clock. Alysa Weber, Jada Dibbini and Grace Geisbrecht each scored twice while Adaly Espinoza added another.
Dibbini and Rullifson also had two assists each.
The scoring started early, as Dibbini outraced the defense and arched a shot over the outstretched fingertips of Blue Jay goalkeeper Sophia Holloway. It was the first goal of Dibbini’s career and it put Manhattan (1-1-0) on top 1-0 after little more than 5 1/2 minutes of play.
By halftime, the Indians led 5-0 and their final four scores came in the last 11 minutes of the game. The longest stretch they went between goals was just 10 minutes, 18 seconds.
The Blue Jays (0-1-0) were plainly outmatched from start to finish. Manhattan kept up a never-ending offensive barrage with its players, using their superior speed and agility to bypass the Junction City defense, forcing Holloway to make 20 saves.
“Emery, Jada, those two we moved them up top when Reese (Snowden) went down Tuesday,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “Jada’s a freshman coming in. She’s got some big shoes to fill. I think she could do a good job.”
On the other end, the Indians defense suffocated the few attacking opportunities Junction City mustered and allowed zero Blue Jay shot attempts. The Manhattan defense kept goalkeeper Taylor McHugh entertained with the occasional back-pass but even those were few and far between.
“Defensively, Ella (Ruliffson) is holding it together back there with some players stepping up in different positions and different roles,” Sanchez said.
The win was an important bounce-back effort after Indians’ season-opening double-overtime loss to Seaman on Tuesday, a disappointing and uncharacteristic performance against that particular Centennial League foe.
“It’s good (for) confidence,” Sanchez said of Thursday’s victory. “We’ve got a big game Saturday so I think it’s just good for the ladies’ confidence.”
Trouncing Junction City is not particularly foreign for Manhattan as the Indians haven’t allowed a goal to the Blue Jays since 2012, and more often than not have employed the mercy rule during that stretch.
Sanchez said that those matchups typically give him the chance to clear out his bench and allow younger players to rack up varsity minutes.
“A lot of times in games like these games, we want to get ladies the opportunities to step up and showcase how they can play,” he said.
Thursday’s contest was also an occasion to workshop what Sanchez wants to throw at four-time defending state champion Blue Valley West, who will pay a visit to Manhattan for its season opener Saturday afternoon.
“We came out in a different formation in the second half, kind of a little idea of what we’re going to play on Saturday to get them warmed up,” he said. “It might be a little bit more defense, try to catch them on the counters here and there. It’ll be a gametime adjustment because we don’t really know what to expect.”
The Indians sprung the upset on the Jaguars in 2021, picking up a 3-2 win on March 27 to hand the 6A juggernaut one of only nine losses since 2017.
That was last year, though, and Sanchez knows his team can’t rest on its laurels.
“They’re a good team,” he said. “They’re always going to bring it and they always challenge us.”
Manhattan and Blue Valley West will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday from Bishop Stadium.