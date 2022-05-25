Taylor McHugh made a lead-preserving save on a penalty kick and Jada Dibbini scored a late insurance goal Tuesday night as Manhattan High girls’ soccer knocked off Garden City 3-1 in the state quarterfinals at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (15-3-1) advanced to Friday’s state semifinals in Olathe for the second straight year and ran their unbeaten streak to 13 in a row with the victory.
“I am so pumped; I’m so ready,” McHugh, Manhattan’s junior goalkeeper, said. “Because of COVID, I haven’t had a real state experience. We got to go to state last year, but this year we’ll get to do the hotel rooms and everything, so I’m so excited.”
McHugh only needed to make four saves in the game, but the third was monumental. With the Indians up 2-1 with 12:37 left in the second half, the head referee called a foul on Manhattan in the penalty box, setting the Buffaloes up with a penalty kick to potentially tie the game.
But McHugh sprung to her left and deflected the ball away from the goal, keeping her team on top.
“With PKs, man, you’ve just got to guess,” she said. “I was so nervous. I’ve never been more nervous, and I’ve been in a PK shootout, so that was just a crazy experience. But when I saved it, I knew we were going to win.”
“Taylor is a big-time goalie,” said Indians head coach Mike Sanchez. “We’re out here in Manhattan, Kansas, and sometimes she gets a little bit unrecognized how legit she is, how big-time a goalie she is. She’s huge. She’s a tremendous part of this team and our success.”
Manhattan had a goal waved off due to an offsides call 3 1/2 minutes after McHugh’s PK save, and McHugh came up with another save with 7:30 left in the game.
And then, with 3:59 to go and the Indians still clinging to a one-goal lead, Dibbini took a shot from far out, deflecting it off a Garden City defender and into the net.
“I was so thankful for her,” McHugh said. “I knew then that it was over. I’m so happy for her. I love Jada.”
Manhattan’s first two goals came within 90 seconds of each other in the first half, despite the fact that the Buffaloes packed in behind the ball to minimize any threats.
Emery Ruliffson scored with a header off a free kick from Ella Ruliffson with 23:01 left in the first period, and Reese Snowden headed in an Ella Ruliffson corner kick at the 21:39 mark to put the Indians up 2-0.
“We tell them all the time, a 2-0 lead is one of the toughest leads to have in the game, because one goal, boom, it’s right back on it, you’re kind of on your heels, they’re one goal away from tying it up, you’ve got a little bit more pressure, and boom, second one, it’s tied up,” Sanchez said. “I’m glad they were able to hold on and take care of business, get one there at the end.”
Garden City scored its only goal of the game 34 seconds before halftime on a chaotic play in front of the Manhattan goal.
The Indians outshot the Buffaloes 27-5, including a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Manhattan moves on to play Blue Valley West (14-3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians fell to the Jaguars 5-0 on March 26. The winner will move on to the state championship game Saturday, while the loser will play for third place.
Manhattan finished fourth at state last year.
“The goal/expectation is to get to the final four of 6A state,” Sanchez said. “I don’t think we’ve had a season opener loss, and we did this year, so it kind of made us regroup and figure out what we need to do. What do we need to fix? Obviously, these ladies have put it together.”