The back of the net proved elusive for Manhattan High girls’ soccer Thursday evening in a 3-0 home loss to Bishop Carroll.
The Indians (3-4-1) managed a total of two shot attempts, with only one on goal. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles (7-1) put up 17 shots — 13 on net — and scored all of their goals in the first half.
Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said Bishop Carroll and other Wichita-area schools play a style of soccer that is more physical than his team is used to. That, combined with the Indians’ difficulty scoring this season, led to Thursday’s lack of offensive production.
“Against these typically stronger teams, we have to come out from the whistle in the first half, especially having some struggles scoring,” he said. “We have to play solid.”
Emery Ruliffson gave the Indians their best opportunity at netting a goal when she put a strong boot on the ball from outside the penalty box with 13:15 remaining in the game. However, Golden Eagles goalkeeper Leah Littlejohn was right there to snag it.
Bishop Carroll opened the scoring 93 seconds into the match. Manhattan goalkeeper Taylor McHugh deflected a high, arching shot from the right side of the goal while falling backward, but Golden Eagles forward Leah Henke found herself directly in front of the goal to collect the rebound and poke in the ball before McHugh could recover.
“In the first half, we came out slow,” Sanchez said. “They scored in a minute and a half. It was a quick hit, and it caught us off-guard. I don’t think we were ready for that.”
Henke scored again off a cross from the left side of the goal with 20:33 left in the first half, and just over four minutes later, Avery McCorry notched a goal after a corner kick.
At halftime, the Indians trailed 3-0, having tried one shot while Bishop Carroll had 10.
Sanchez exhorted his team to play with “a lot more passion, a lot more desire” during his halftime speech, pointing out that he thought the first-half performance was “lethargic” and he wanted to see his players compete at their best during the second 40 minutes.
While Manhattan still didn’t score in the second half, it kept the Golden Eagles off the scoreboard as well. Sanchez said he was pleased with the way his team played after halftime.
“We were actually challenging 50/50 balls,” he said. “... We started to (play more physically) in the second half, and we’ve got to start playing like that.”
Despite the three goals it surrendered, Sanchez praised his defense and, in particular, McHugh, who finished with 10 saves.
“(McHugh) does a heck of a job; the girls in front of her do an incredible job, too,” he said. “It’s not easy. We all know Taylor’s a great goalkeeper. It’s tough. Her job is very difficult.”
The Indians will return to the pitch next Tuesday when they host Topeka High at Bishop Stadium. The Trojans (4-3) won at Eudora 3-2 on Tuesday.
Sanchez said after the loss to Bishop Carroll, his message was that his squad needed to play from the jump with the same fire it showed in the second half.
“We’ve got to come out from the start,” he said. “We have to play 80 minutes of soccer. We can’t wait to go down 3-0 to decide that we want to play. We have to actually start to get after it and play a more physical brand of soccer.”