OLATHE — Manhattan High girls’ soccer’s road to a state title came up just short Friday with a 5-1 loss to Blue Valley West.
But while they won’t bring home a trophy, the Indians’ journey from March to May has been nothing short of a success.
“Our girls had a phenomenal year,” Manhattan coach Mike Sanchez said. “We had a great group of captains that did a great job with this team. We will have some returners coming back next year, but at the same time we will have some holes to fill.
“We will be ready to accept the challenge next year brings us.”
Manhattan (15-4-1) met Blue Valley West (15-3-1) in the semifinal of state play. Blue Valley West had won the previous four 6A girls’ soccer state championships, and has now made it to six straight state championship games.
These two teams met earlier on in the 2022 campaign and Blue Valley West prevailed 5-0 back in March.
Manhattan knew it was going to be an uphill battle.
The Jaguars got the scoring started right after the first-half kickoff.
Blue Valley West attacker Kyra Berman found the back of the net despite the Manhattan traffic with 38:00 left in the first half.
Four minutes later, Alexis Morrison got a goal from a penalty kick for the Jaguars. Morrison’s rifling kick made Manhattan stare at an early 2-0 deficit four minutes into the first half.
Manhattan’s defense buckled down and made the Jaguars a little more uncomfortable in Indians territory. Emery Ruliffson, Ella Ruliffson, Katelyn Purdom and Jada Dibbini all played a large part in shutting down Blue Valley West for nearly 32 minutes.
With 2:21 remaining in the half, Lydia Ungashick’s speed was too much for Manhattan to handle. Ungashick outran three Indians defenders and scored between the legs of charging Manhattan goalkeeper Taylor McHugh.
Despite giving up three goals, McHugh had an impressive nine saves in the first half, with the soccer ball coming at her in blistering fashion. Most of the goals allowed happened when McHugh was helpless.
Blue Valley West controlled every aspect of the contest in the first half. The Jaguars were in Manhattan territory for nearly the entire 40-minute span and took a 3-0 lead going into the halftime break.
When things looked down for the Indains, Dibbini gave them a jolt of energy coming out of the halftime break .
Dibbini netted the ball in with the front of her foot with a heavily crowded goalie box..
Manhattan now trailed by two goals, but the Indians finally had some momentum against Blue Valley West for the first time.
“We made some adjustments at half that helped us get going,” Sanchez said. “We had to come in with a different gameplan from what we are used to. Our second half plan allowed us to have much more time and space.”
After Blue Valley West hit a barrage of goals in the first half, Manhattan’s back line and defensive efforts appeared to be stronger.
McHugh made several consecutive impressive saves in an 8 1/2-minute span. The standout junior goalkeeper made an astounding 22 saves between the pipes during the course of the contest.
“Taylor (McHugh) is phenomenal,” Sanchez said. “Sometimes she doesn’t get the recognition she deserves. We are in Manhattan, Kansas, and she won’t necessarily get the same recognition the goalkeepers here in Kansas City do. She goes a bit unnoticed, but she is the perfect goalkeeper for us. She had a great game today.”
The Indians did not lose any hope despite the deficit.
Although the Manhattan defense was stellar enough to hold the Jaguars still for a while, Blue Valley West had some gas in the tank.
The Jaguars eventually put two separate daggers in Manhattan’s hopes.
With 13:49 remaining in the first half, Meghan Fries immediately gave the Jaguars their fourth goal after subbing in for an injured player just 48 seconds into the game.
At the 8:44 mark of the second half, Reiss Wood punched one in for Blue Valley West. Wood’s goal marked her seventh straight game with a score.
Manhattan couldn’t come back from the four-goal deficit, and the four-time defending state champions earn a spot in their sixth-straight state championship game with a final score of 5-1.
The Indians will play for third place in the Class 6A State Tournament on Saturday at 12 p.m. against Olathe Northwest (14-5-1).