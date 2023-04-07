Manhattan and Washburn Rural were in a scoreless defensive battle for 44 minutes, but the Junior Blues scored three consecutive goals in the final 23 minutes while shutting down the Indians to take the 3-0 win.
Manhattan’s back line and defensive efforts were solid throughout the contest, but simply unlucky. Washburn Rural’s three goals came from headers all set up by solid passing.
The Junior Blues’ primary target in the corner sets was 6-foot-2 Kentucky volleyball signee Brooklyn DeLeye. While DeLeye’s size and jumping ability gave her one goal, she played a big part in the box for the other two goals.
“We did what we could, and it’s hard to defend (DeLeye),” Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said. “Our tallest girl might be 5-foot-6; it’s tough. We enjoy playing for one another and competing against a team like Rural. We wanted to limit their corner kicks, and we knew how they’ve been scoring so far this season.”
In the 39th minute of Thursday night’s contest at McElroy Field, Washburn Rural senior Addi Broxterman converted a corner kick from junior Hayley Legg to give the Junior Blues a 1-0 lead heading into the halftime break.
The late momentum sparked by the late first-half goal for Washburn Rural segued over into the early minutes of the second half. The Junior Blues took a 2-0 lead 4 minutes, 33 seconds into the second half with a corner set placed by senior Mackinly Rohn that DeLeye capitalized on in the box.
Manhattan (2-3-1, 1-1) had plenty of time to rally against a team that reached the Class 6A state tournament with it a season ago.
“I thought we organized well,” Sanchez said. “If we continue to build off of that, I think we will be heading in the right direction. In the last three years, both of us have made it out of the west to the 6A final four. I think both of us expect and hope that we will be there in the end. It’s always a friendly rivalry with them.”
The hopes for a comeback were fell flat with Washburn Rural’s third goal 10 minutes later. Rohn created another assist opportunity in the box as Broxterman netted her second goal with another header.
Washburn Rural (6-1, 2-0) kept Manhattan out of the scoring column for the remainder of the half and left its home stadium with a 3-0 win.
Although Manhattan took a tough loss to Washburn Rural, the Indians are not discouraged about the result. In fact, they’re pleased with what they’ve seen so far in the young 2023 campaign.
“We had three games in the first week, and things to develop takes time,” Sanchez said. “It’s taken some time to find cohesiveness, which is normal. But I think we are moving in the right direction so far.”
Manhattan will return to the pitch on Tuesday when it hosts Emporia at Bishop Stadium.