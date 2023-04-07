032222_mer_spt_mhsseamanGS-17.jpg
Manhattan High's Emery Ruliffson (10) watches a shot go just high above the goal in a game against Seaman at Bishop Stadium on March 22, 2022.

Manhattan and Washburn Rural were in a scoreless defensive battle for 44 minutes, but the Junior Blues scored three consecutive goals in the final 23 minutes while shutting down the Indians to take the 3-0 win.

Manhattan’s back line and defensive efforts were solid throughout the contest, but simply unlucky. Washburn Rural’s three goals came from headers all set up by solid passing.