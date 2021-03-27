With about 25 minutes remaining in Manhattan’s match against Blue Valley West, every team in Class 6A knew the Indians were good. By the end of the half, those same teams could’t wait to play the Indians.
That’s what happens when you erase a two-goal deficit against the back-to-back-to-back state champions, which Manhattan did in its 3-2 win over Blue Valley West on Saturday. After a win like that, Sanchez expects future opponents to look at Manhattan differently.
But seeing his team beat the state champs gives him confidence they can handle any situation.
“This puts an ‘X’ on our back,” Sanchez said. “But they’re ready to step up. They want to rise for that challenge.”
Emery Rullifson began the comeback by converting a penalty kick with 25 minutes to play. Less than a minute later, Faith Byer’s hit the crossbar from about 20 yards out, and Sam Grynciewicz scored off the rebound.
With less than 10 minutes to play, Byer scored off a cross from Ella Rullifson, which brought everyone on Manhattan’s bench to their feet.
“The bench did a great job of bringing the energy today,” Sanchez said. “We really fed off that.”
The Indians' excitement bled through Sanchez's cellphone speaker on the bus ride home. Normally, they might celebrate with a team meal at a nearby restaurant. Due to KSHSAA's coronavirus regulations, however, Manhattan's victory meal consisted of turkey sandwiches from Hy-Vee.
Grocery-store turkey might as well have been prime rib after a win like Saturday's, though. Sanchez's next challenge will be channeling his team's excitement into energy for their road match against Topeka West at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
“Hopefully once we get home, everybody can relax," Sanchez said. " Then we’ll get back to it on Monday and keep trucking along.“