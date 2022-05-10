It was another short night for Manhattan High girls soccer Monday as the Indians rolled Great Bend 11-0 in 40 minutes on senior night.
Manhattan (11-3-1) got on the board 91 seconds into the game when Reese Snowden scored off a cross from Morgan Turner. Delayney Lunsway then scored back-to-back goals to put the Indians ahead 3-0 with 33:11 left in the first half.
The Indians went up 10-0 with 10:12 remaining in the first half, but KSHSAA rules require the entire first half to be played before the mercy rule goes into effect. The longest gap between Manhattan’s goals was nine minutes, eight seconds.
“Another fun game for us to kind of get geared up to go into the postseason,” said Indians head coach Mike Sanchez. “You want to have these games and get plenty of kids an opportunity to play as well.”
Lunsway and Snowden each scored twice for the Indians, while Turner, Emery Ruliffson, Maddy Martinez, Ella Ruliffson, Grace Geisbrecht, Adaly Espinoza and Emonie Christion each scored once.
Starting goalkeeper Taylor McHugh had just one save, as the Panthers (3-11-0) managed just two total shots, both on goal. Emery Ruliffson picked up a save as she spent time in goal, as did Snowden.
Manhattan finished with 27 shot attempts and put 21 on goal.
The game was the Indians’ home regular-season finale, and although they’re in a good position to host regional games, Sanchez said he pulled his seniors out early “to give them a good little ovation, get some claps and hugs.”
The senior class — consisting of Marlee Hodges, Lunsway, Turner, Ella Ruliffson and Alysa Weber — placed third at state as freshman in 2019 before losing the following season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The adversity they’ve had to face over their soccer career (makes them) a pretty special group,” Sanchez said. “Pretty upbeat, pretty positive, but also really competitive and really have a knack for getting after it and pushing through some tough times.”
Manhattan is now unbeaten in its last nine games, with its last loss coming on April 7. It has also pitched three straight shutouts.
The Indians sit in third place in the 6A West standings, just behind No. 2 Dodge City (10-3-0) and comfortably ahead of No. 4 Garden City (9-4-1). As the No. 3 seed, Manhattan would host the two regional rounds.
“We want to finish the season strong, so that way we get a good opportunity to possibly host playoff games if we keep winning,” Sanchez said. “We want to be able to play here in front of our friends and family, and represent our community, and then hopefully get another trip to the 6A final four.”
The Indians will head out on the road Thursday to wrap up the regular season against former Centennial League foe Shawnee Heights (11-3-0), which is fifth in the 5A East standings.
“They always give us a good game, it’s always a competitive game,” Sanchez said. “We won’t come in and we won’t underestimate them because we know they’re a good 5A program.”
Postseason seeds will be determined on Friday and the 6A Regional rounds will begin Monday.