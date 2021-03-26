In Manhattan’s 10-0 win over Junction City, the Blue Jays never knew where the next Indians’ goal was coming from.
Eight different Manhattan players scored at Junction City High School on Thursday. Only Marlee Hodges and Reese Snowden scored multiple goals, which confirmed what Manhattan coach said afterward: The Indians (2-0) can find offense from a variety of places.
"That's what great about this group, they are so unselfish,” Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said. “If we can score from everywhere, that's going to make us that much more of a threat to other teams because no one will know where we're coming from. Our goals can come from anywhere.”
Freshman forward Reese Snowden scored the Indians’ first goal early in the first half. Hodges added another at the 26:10 mark, which began a brief yet deadly scoring barrage. Emery Rullifson and Reagan Geisbrecht added two goals over the next 4:23 to extend the lead to 4-0.
Other Manhattan goal scorers included Madeline Martinez, Sam Grynkiewicz, Maura Wiens, and Marleigh Hutchinson.
Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor McHugh earned her second career shutout in as many career starts. Through two games, Manhattan has outscored its opponents 13-0.
"(Our defense) is going to be key to our success,” Sanchez said. “We just need to be well organized in the back, and then everything starts from there.”
Manhattan will travel to Blue Valley West at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The Jaguars are the defending state champions in Class 6A.