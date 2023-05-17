Manhattan High midfielder Emery Ruliffson (10) reacts after scoring a second half goal in a regional semifinal game against Liberal on Monday at Bishop Stadium. Ruliffson notched a hat trick in the Indians’ 10-0 win over the Redskins.
Manhattan High forward/midfielder Jada Dibbini controls the ball between Liberal forward Karime Neave Lira, left, and defender Xitlali Gutierrez-Gonzalez during their regional semifinal game Monday at Bishop Stadium. Dibbini had a hat trick in the Indians’ 10-0 win over the Redskins.
Emery Ruliffson and Jada Dibbini each logged hat tricks Monday as No. 6 seed Manhattan High girls’ soccer eased past No. 11 Liberal 10-0 in the regional semifinal at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (10-5-2) poured on seven goals in the second half while holding the Redskins without a shot for the entirety of the match.
It was the fifth shutout in a row for Manhattan. However, head coach Mike Sanchez said that, while the defense had been rock-solid all season, the majority of the credit for the blanking of Liberal went to the attack for maintaining possession throughout.
The Redskins (6-11) camped their players on defense to minimize the Indians’ offensive opportunities. Nevertheless, the Indians attempted 34 shot attempts and 15 shots on goal.
“They were set back a little bit more,” Sanchez said of the Liberal back line. “There have been a couple of teams that did that to us a little bit, and I think it frustrated us some. We didn’t have that happen today, which is good. In the first half, we just came out and made sure we drew them out so that way we could open up and get some opportunities in the final third.”
Dibbini opened the scoring 5 1/2 minutes into the match when she blasted a shot past the goalkeeper from the middle of the penalty box. Fewer than four minutes later, she knocked a shot off the crossbar down into the goal to make it 2-0.
Ruliffson notched her first goal at the 23:35 mark of the first half when she netted a ball from the left corner of the penalty box.
At halftime, Manhattan had a 3-0 cushion.
“We had the mentality that, ‘Hey, we’re up 3-0, why don’t we just finish this … so we can keep rolling through the postseason?’” Ruliffson said.
Reese Snowden scored off an assist from Dibbini, and Katelyn Purdom put in a goal to give the Indians a 5-0 advantage after five minutes of play in the second half. Then Ruliffson drilled a free kick into the net from 40 yards out, and got her third goal at the 24:41 mark when her shot went through the keeper’s hands.
Dibbini reached her hat trick with a goal off a 21-yard free kick with 21:44 left to play, and Snowden scored a second time with 13:52 to go.
The Indians’ 10th score was an own goal off a corner kick, ending the game at 10-0 with 1:12 remaining on the clock.
“It was a good start to the postseason,” Snowden said. “It definitely was a boost of confidence, just trying to get into our rhythm going into the game on Thursday.”
Ruliffson said she was glad to get a hat trick, but added that it was nice to see three other teammates score as well.
“We were finally comfortable on the goal, which we haven’t been the past couple of weeks,” she said. “We were sharing it, we were making our plays, we were finally putting into practice what we’ve been working on this entire season. It was good to see us grow like that.”
Manhattan will move on to play on the road against No. 3 seed Dodge City at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the regional championship. The Red Demons (12-4-1) took down No. 14 seed Haysville-Campus 2-1 on Tuesday.
“As a junior, I’ve been to state the last two years, and we all want to get back there again,” Snowden said. “The goal is to make it to the finals this year because we have cut it close the last couple of years. That’s just the momentum: get there, and get business done.”