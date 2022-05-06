Eight different players scored Thursday night as Manhattan High girls’ soccer eased past Highland Park 10-0 in the rain at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (9-3-1) needed fewer than 43 minutes to reach the mercy rule as Alysa Weber scored at the 37:08 mark of the second half to end the game.
“The girls had a lot of fun,” said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. “Credit to Highland Park. They’re always a great team. They come out here and have a good time and just show really good sportsmanship.”
The game was hardly competitive, however. The Indians put up 34 shot attempts — 19 of which were on goal — while the Scots (2-11-0) — managed none. Manhattan goalkeeper Taylor McHugh touched the ball a handful of times on goal kicks or the rare occasion when a teammate passed it back to her.
Katelyn Purdom opened the scoring for Manhattan 175 seconds into the game, and Delayney Lunsway made it 2-0 fewer than 30 seconds later.
Two minutes after that, Emery Ruliffson scored, and another two minutes later, Reese Snowden intercepted a goal kick and deposited it in the back of the net.
The Indians led 4-0 before they had played eight minutes.
Morgan Turner, Adaly Espinoza and Ella Ruliffson each scored before halftime, while Snowden added her second goal of the game, putting Manhattan on top 8-0 at the intermission.
Purdom scored first in the second half as she did in the first, putting Manhattan up 9-0 with 37:42 remaining before Weber put in the game-winner.
“We just tried to mix it up, get some other players some playing opportunities,” Sanchez said. “We’ve had some other games where we’ve gotten a chance to do that. One game, we could have done that but it got cut a little bit short because of weather too. We wanted to get this game in and have a good time.”
Both coaches agreed to play the game, despite the driving rain, which Manhattan athletic director Mike Marsh described as the heaviest he’d seen during a soccer game in 18 years. For the Indians, the win bumped them further up in the 6A West standings, both in seed points and goal differential.
They currently sit even with Garden City in third place, although they have a six-goal advantage in the differential.
Sanchez added that if the two teams hadn’t played Thursday, it would have been difficult to find a makeup date.
“We’ve got three this week, two next week, and then we get ready for the postseason,” he said. “We just wanted to make sure we get it in and don’t have any issues into next weekend.”
Manhattan returns to action quickly as it plays at Hayden Friday evening.
It will then wrap up the regular season by hosting Great Bend Monday and traveling to Shawnee Heights next Thursday.
“Just getting on the same page,” Sanchez said of his late-season goals for the team.
“We play tomorrow and they play on grass. Even though it’s not going to be rainy and the sun’s going to be up, their field’s probably going to be sloppy.”