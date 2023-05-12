Manhattan High forward Adaly Espinoza and Shawnee Heights defender Bradley Van Veldhuizen battle for control of the ball during their game Thursday at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat the Thunderbirds, 2-0.
From left, Manhattan High’s Emonie Christion, Crinnia Turner, Gabrielle Ziegler, Taylor McHugh, Katelyn Purdom and Reese Snowden stand for a senior night photo after beating Shawnee Heights 2-0 on Thursday at Bishop Stadium.
Reese Snowden and Katelyn Purdom each scored on senior night as Manhattan High girls' soccer closed its regular season with a 2-0 win over Shawnee Heights Thursday evening.
The Indians (9-5-2) dominated possession throughout the game, putting up 30 shot attempts — including 13 on goal — while limiting the Thunderbirds to two, both of which came in the first half.
"I'm happy to come out with a win," said Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez. "I'm glad these senior ladies got to finish out with a win. Now we will look to how the seedings play out.'
After the Indians tried several shots in the opening minutes, Snowden made it 1-0 at the 29:29 mark of the first half when faked out a defender to get open in the box and score from 15 yards out.
"It was nice," Sanchez said. "She turned her hips to get the defender going the other way, which is a pretty tough shot."
Just over 4 1/2 minutes later, the official whistled Shawnee Heights (7-9) for a hand ball inside the penalty box, setting Purdom up for a penalty kick. She delivered it past the keeper into the bottom right corner of the goal to put Manhattan in front 2-0 with 24:51 remaining in the first half.
While the Indians didn't score the rest of the game, they continued to barrage the Thunderbirds defense with shot after shot. By halftime, they'd made 22 attempts.
"We're getting up there; we're getting in the final third," Sanchez said. "We've just got to put them away. We did earlier this week (in an 11-0 win over Great Bend Monday). They're there. We've just got to put them away."
Shawnee Heights didn't log its first shot until 10 minutes before halftime, and Manhattan goalkeeper Taylor McHugh collected saves on both of the Thunderbirds' shots on goal.
The Indians' back line has now shut out four straight opponents and has clean sheets in eight matches this season.
"We've got a great group back there," Sanchez said of his defense. "It's a good group of leaders, very vocal. They get after it. Defense doesn't get a lot of praise, but they keep us in every game."
Manhattan has locked up the No. 6 seed in the 6A West region, and as a result, has earned the right to host its first-round regional match. The Indians will take on the No. 11 seed — likely Liberal (6-10) — at 6 p.m. Monday at Bishop Stadium.
"It's nice to play a home," Sanchez said. "You don't have to sit on the bus for a couple hours and travel. ... (The team's confidence) is good. They're coming off a good run, so it's very positive."
The game was the final regular-season home game for Manhattan's six seniors: Snowden, Purdom, McHugh, Emonie Christion, Crinnia Turner and Gabrielle Ziegler. Each was honored along with their parents after the match.
"They're incredible," Sanchez said. "They're the group that didn't get to play their freshman year because of COVID, so they've had a lot to play for over the years. It's a tremendous group, and a lot of them have stepped up over the year."