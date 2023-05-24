05122023-mer-spt-mhssoccer-10
Manhattan High defender Mikayla Bird and Shawnee Heights defender/forward Lailah Benz go for the ball during their game May 11 at Bishop Stadium. Bird had one goal in the Indians’ 4-0 win over Garden City in a state quarterfinal.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High girls’ soccer is headed to the state semifinals for the fifth straight season.

The No. 4 seed Indians blitzed top-seeded Garden City 4-0 Tuesday in the 6A West quarterfinals, their second-straight road upset of a higher-seeded team in the postseason.

