Last March, Manhattan girls soccer coach Mike Sanchez gathered his team together after finishing the final practice before spring break.
The coronavirus had just began to spread across the United States. Neither Sanchez nor his players knew what their future held.
“I may see you Monday; I may not,” Sanchez told his team. “I may see you in two weeks. I’m not sure.”
Twelve months later, Sanchez is preparing for the Indians’ first game since that fateful team meeting. When KSHAA canceled spring sports last year, eight Manhattan seniors missed out on what could’ve been a special season. Sanchez believes another regional final (the Indians have made either nine or 10 straight), a fourth state final four in five years and the program’s first Centennial League title since 2016 were all feasible goals.
The 2021 Indians want those accolades, too, but it’s too early to proclaim themselves contenders. Like most teams across the state, they’re short on experience and continuity. So when Manhattan travels to Seaman to begin its season at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, it will focus on simple goals.
Namely: playing a game, something their predecessors never got to do last season.
“They are thinking about last year,” Sanchez said. “Thinking about some of the seniors who didn’t get a senior season. So really, (the opener) is just kind of like, ‘Hey, let’s get on the bus.’
Yes, we want to win — that is our expectation — but also, let’s enjoy the moment because we get to play.”
The Indians return six players from the 2019 team that finished third at state. Senior Reagan Geisbrecht led Manhattan in goals as a sophomore. She, along with Sam Grynkiewicz, will help freshman forward Reese Snowden adjust to the varsity game.
On defense, Sanchez expects center backs Marleigh Hutchinson and Ella Rullifson to guide his defensive newcomers. Outside defenders Marlee Hodges (junior) and Chloe Porter (freshman) will play their first varsity minutes Tuesday, as will sophomore goalkeeper Taylor McHugh. Hodges and McHugh made the varsity team last season but never got to play.
Between Hutchinson and Rullifson, though, Sanchez believes his defense boasts enough experience for the underclassmen to lean on.
“They’re both great communicators,” Sanchez said. “I think that (those are) two really great center backs who are going to talk to (younger players) and give them anything they need to help them fit into their new roles.”
Senior captain Faith Beyer will control Manhattan’s midfield, a position group that will prove vital in executing Sanchez’s plan to “dictate play and control tempo.” Sanchez hopes freshman Emery Ruliffson (Ella’s sister), absorbs as much as she can from playing with Beyer, who Sanchez called the “maestro” of the Indians’ offense.
The Indians’ in-house mentorship began during the winter, when the seniors led open gym-type practices without Sanchez’s supervision. When Sanchez asked his upperclassmen how the team looked, they offered detailed notes and photos to support their evaluations.
“I was like, ‘Wow, OK. You guys are like coaches,”’ Sanchez said. “They basically went from freshmen and sophomores to juniors and seniors. To have that kind of leadership, especially having missed a year, that’s really impressive.”
That’s a valuable commodity in a season as unpredictable as 2021. The Indians expect to compete with rivals Washburn Rural for the conference title again. They hope they can make another run to state.
But after nearly two years without a game, nothing is certain. Sanchez can’t identify a specific trend he’s watching against Seaman because, well, how could he? He’s never seen this team play before.
So yes, the Indians are happy to be playing. They’re excited about their potential. But like many spring sports programs, it might take them some time to find their stride.
“It’s hard to say, given that we don’t have anything to gauge from last year,” Sanchez said. “They don’t know what to expect from us and we don’t know expect from them.”