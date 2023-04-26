Emery Ruliffson notched her second-straight hat trick Tuesday evening as Manhattan High girls’ soccer shut out Trinity Academy 4-0 at Bishop Stadium.
The Indians (5-4-1) were dominant from start to finish, creating 30 shot attempts while holding the Knights to three. Manhattan put 19 of its shots on frame, while Trinity had two shots on goal.
Ruliffson opened the scoring early when she received a cross from Reese Snowden and poked the ball past Knights keeper Solame Pham six minutes into the match. She added her second goal with 12:15 left in the first half, when she fired the ball from just inside the penalty box, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead at halftime.
“Honestly, I had really good teammates who passed it to me,” Ruliffson said. “We had to build up plays to get there. It’s not just on me. Somebody had to put it in the back of the net. I’m happy to do it for the team, but it was, again, for the team.”
At halftime, Manhattan had attempted 11 shots — eight of which were on goal — while the Knights (3-5) had two.
Snowden made it 3-0 just over a minute into the second half when she scored from outside the penalty box. Ruliffson then completed the hat trick and wrapped up the evening’s scoring with 36:15 left in the match.
Ruliffson has scored six goals in the last two games and now has a team-leading 13 on the season. Snowden is second on the squad with 11.
“I feel like I finally got it in my head that we’re playing for our town,” Ruliffson said of the recent barrage of goals. “We’re playing for our hometown. We’re playing for Manhattan, and it’s bigger than me. It’s good to be able to prove myself to my community.”
Indians head coach Mike Sanchez said the combination of Ruliffson and Snowden can be a dangerous 1-2 punch, and the evidence of that was the fact Snowden provided assists on Ruliffson’s three goals while Ruliffson dished out the assist on Snowden’s goal.
“It’s a pretty good little duo to have, especially in the middle,” he said. “They work well off each other and have a pretty good dynamic.”
Sanchez was pleased to see his team attempt so many shots in the game, something he said had been an emphasis in practice. However, he said that too many of them came from far away, and he would have liked to have seen his attackers be more “dangerous” close to the goal.
That said, he thought his squad did a good job of keeping the ball moving in order to control possession and limit Trinity’s offensive opportunities. That was especially beneficial because he said starting goalkeeper Taylor McHugh has been “a little bit banged up” recently, and she only had to make two saves to claim the clean sheet.
The Indians have now won consecutive games for the first time this season. They occupy seventh place in the 6A West region standings behind Derby, which has a record of 7-5.
“We want to be hungry as we come down toward the end of the stretch,” Sanchez said. “It’s a long week for us.”
Manhattan will travel to take on Hays Thursday before visiting Blue Valley-Stilwell Saturday.
Ruliffson said the team is feeling “pretty confident” as it heads into the final six matches of the regular season.
“We’re finally getting a groove together,” she said. “We know what we have to do. Moving forward, this week will be a big one and how we do will probably determine the rest of our season. But I’m confident in us, and I hope my team is confident.”