Manhattan High midfielder Emery Ruliffson works with the ball during the Indians’ 6-0 win over Emporia on April 11 at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Emery Ruliffson notched her second-straight hat trick Tuesday evening as Manhattan High girls’ soccer shut out Trinity Academy 4-0 at Bishop Stadium.

The Indians (5-4-1) were dominant from start to finish, creating 30 shot attempts while holding the Knights to three. Manhattan put 19 of its shots on frame, while Trinity had two shots on goal.