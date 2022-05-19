Down 1-0 at halftime of Thursday’s regional championship game against Derby, Manhattan High girls’ soccer head coach Mike Sanchez reminded his players of their identity as members of the Indians program and the history they carried on when they wore that uniform.
That message must have resonated, because Manhattan (14-3-1) came out and dominated the second half, scoring twice to pull out a 2-1 win and advance in the postseason.
“It was a little bit too close for comfort,” Sanchez said.
The Panthers (11-7-0) opened the game with a notable intensity, putting up three shots in the first 20 minutes. They capped it off with a goal at the 23:50 mark of the first half, the first goal Manhattan had given up since May 3.
“Going down 1-0 in the first half put a lot of pressure on us,” Sanchez said. “We’ve played Derby quite a few times, and that’s the first time they’ve scored on us. They were ready to play, though. They were geared up and they were really excited to step up to the challenge and come out here to play us.”
After Derby’s goal, the Indians took control of the game. They kept the Panthers from attempting any more shots the rest of the half, while they put up 16 of their own in the first 40 minutes. Those shots went to the left and right of the goal, over the top or right into the goalkeeper’s arms — anywhere except the back of the net.
By the intermission, Manhattan had more than quintupled Derby’s shots, but still trailed.
“I think a lot of our shots were coming from more like 18 (yards) out versus maybe inside the final third, but I’m glad they were taking those hits,” Sanchez said.
In the first half, his team had settled in defensively and was creating opportunities on offense. It just needed a little extra push.
“We just reminded them that they’re Manhattan High,” Sanchez said. “A lot of things go through the west. You’ve got to go through Manhattan and Washburn to get to 6A, so just reminding them what’s the name across their chest and who they represent and the history they’ve had here as a soccer program.”
The Indians began the second half with a renewed purpose and energy, keeping the ball on their attacking half of the field for nearly the entire period.
Emery Ruliffson stole the ball away from a Panthers defender inside the penalty box and used her right foot to push it across the goal and into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 30:08 left in the game.
“Honestly, I have no idea; I saw the ball coming and I knew that if I had a foot on it, I had to put it in the back of the net,” Ruliffson said. “The keeper was making great saves, and if I was going to get it in, I had to do it there. … It felt really good. And to see my teammates come running back, excited for me, jumping, it was just a good feeling. It was like, ‘Yes, we got it.’ And then from there, it was like, ‘Okay, now we know what we have to do. We’ve got to keep doing it.’”
Less than nine minutes later, Jada Dibbini intercepted a pass to the left of the goal and struck the ball well, but straight at Derby keeper Jaden Wilson. However, the ball went through Wilson’s legs and into the net.
Within moments, one teammate leapt on top of Dibbini and everyone else swarmed her, as Manhattan finally had its first lead with 21:18 left in the game.
“She turned and her face was so excited,” Ruliffson said. “She had a good hit. It was hard enough, and the keeper messed up on it, but it was good. It deserved to go in the back of the net. And she was so excited. It was the best feeling to see her come running at me.”
The Indians did not relinquish their lead, and didn’t allow the Panthers much of an opportunity to threaten it. Derby managed just one shot in the second half, and it came in the late stages of the game on a desperation, long-distance shot.
The Panthers finished with just four shots total compared to Manhattan’s 29. Indians keeper Taylor McHugh saved two of the three shots on goal that came her way.
Sanchez said his defense took its performance to a wholly different level in the second half.
“They just raised the intensity; they brought it,” he said. “They weren’t getting beat to 50-50 balls. I think that was the difference in the first half: we were getting beat to 50-50 balls and it threw us off. Once we started winning 50-50 balls and actually possessing it, we could actually dictate play. That’s what we want to do. We want to dictate the way the game is played, and we want teams to adjust to us, not us make those adjustments.”
With the win, Manhattan advanced to Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game against the winner of Friday’s matchup between Dodge City and Wichita Northwest. If Dodge City wins, it would host the Indians. If Wichita Northwest wins, Manhattan would host.
The winner will move on to the state tournament in Olathe May 27-28.
“I’m amped up,” Ruliffson said. “...I’m ready for Tuesday. I’m excited to see what comes next. It’s our road to state. I’m ready for it.”