Two years, several graduates and one lost season later, Manhattan’s girls’ soccer team is back where it belongs.
The Indians booked their third consecutive trip to the Class 6A state semifinals with Tuesday’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Wichita Northwest. It would be the program’s fourth straight trip, MHS head coach Mike Sanchez told his players, had last year not been canceled because of the coronavirus.
Losing that opportunity “devastated” Sanchez’s 2020 squad, but it inspired this year’s. From grieving their season in March 2020, to their first conditioning sessions this past January, to Tuesday, when they celebrated their latest playoff victory, the Indians kept one goal in mind: return to the final four.
“This is what we’ve been looking forward to,” Sanchez said. “We wanted to do a lot for that lost season. Not just for (last year’s seniors), but all the other sports at MHS that didn’t have a season and their seniors.”
The Indians (15-3) relied on two of this year’s seniors to score their pair of goals against the Grizzlies. With 21:04 to play in the first half, midfielder Sam Grykiewicz crushed a goal into the top of the net after Wichita Northwest goalkeeper Morgan Dunn saved Reese Snowden’s shot. Twenty seconds later, Reagan Geisbrecht scored off a long assist from Snowden.
Geisbrecht’s goal was her 27th, which tied Cailey Perkins for the Indians’ single-season record. Geisbrecht admired Perkins when they shared scoring duties in 2018, Geisbrecht’s freshman season. Now they’re statistical equals.
Even better, Geisbrecht tied the record with Perkins in attendance.
“I’m really lucky that she’s here,” Geisbrecht said. “She was what I wanted to be in a player: any time she touched a ball, she could shoot it and score it. She basically finished every shot she got.”
The same could not be said for Manhattan, which scored two goals on 30 shots Tuesday. Geisbrecht credited Dunn, who made 17 saves against the Indians, for “saving the game” in goal, but Sanchez thinks his team should’ve scored more efficiently.
They’ll have to at this weekend’s state tournament, where scoring windows shrink faster and are harder to find. Great keeper or not, the Indians can’t squander chances and expect to be state champions.
“We left some opportunities out there,” Sanchez said. “We can’t let that happen this weekend. We’ve got to capitalize on our chances because we may only get one or two.”
The Indians’ defense, on the other hand, appears equipped for any challenges the weekend may bring. Defenders Marleigh Hutchinson, Marlee Hodges, Chloe Porter, Ella Rullifson and defensive midfielder Delaney Lunsway held the Grizzlies (12-7) to just one shot Tuesday. As a result, sophomore goalkeeper Taylor McHugh recorded her seventh consecutive shutout.
Manhattan, which allowed a Class 6A-low 13 goals during the regular season, has outscored opponents 45-1 during its eight-game win streak, including a 14-0 advantage during the postseason.
“They’re not on the stat sheet like assists and goals, but they’re huge,” Sanchez said. “They’ve been big time for us.”
Tougher competition is ahead, however. The Indians will play Shawnee Mission East (15-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals, and either Washburn Rural (16-2-1) or Blue Valley West (14-3-2) in Saturday’s championship or third-place game.
MHS only has played three games against teams with winning records during its winning streak.
Still, it feels prepared for the upcoming challenges. Not just because of its familiarity with its prospective opponents — MHS beat Blue Valley West 3-2 on March 27 and lost 3-2 to Washburn Rural on April 8 — but because the group has been preparing for this moment for two years.
“It’s just building (off that experience),” Sanchez said. “I think they’ll remember that, and they’re going to want to come out and play with a lot of fire.”