Bramlage Coliseum wasn’t the only venue in town hosting an overtime upset Tuesday night.
A little less than two miles away, Manhattan High girls’ basketball needed two extra periods to stun 5A No. 1 and previously unbeaten Emporia 58-55.
The Indians (4-6) overcame deficits in the first half, second half and OT1 thanks to double-digit performances from seniors Avery Larson, Destiny Yates and Paige Chauncey. Larson led Manhattan with 17 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force double overtime.
“Kat (Ball) was the one who passed it to me,” Larson said of the closing seconds of the first overtime. “I thought she was going to shoot right there. She’d been hitting a couple. I had missed a couple. I thought she was going to take it. She passed it to me, and I was open. I’ve hit multiple shots like that in practice. Just kind of muscle memory at that point.”
Yates scored 13 points and went 9-of-10 at the free-throw line. She stole a Spartans pass with 5.1 seconds left in double overtime and hit two foul shots to cement the Indians’ lead.
Chauncey — who spent a significant portion of the game seated on the bench with foul trouble — contributed 12 more points.
According to Manhattan head coach Scott Mall, beating a squad like Emporia (10-1) required contribution from everyone on his team.
“Every girl just stepped up, particularly on defense,” he said. “Except for a little while in the third quarter when we gave up some rebounds and they scored, I thought defensively we did a super job.”
The Indians held the Spartans to 38% (20-of-52) shooting from the field and 20% (3-of-15) from 3-point range. Manhattan came up with 10 steals and forced 18 Emporia turnovers overall while winning the rebounding battle 34-29.
Spartans post Rebecca Snyder torched the Indians for 26 points down low on 11-of-19 shooting. However, no other Emporia player put up double figures.
Manhattan, meanwhile, shot 39% (17-of-44) overall and 45% (5-of-11) from long distance. The Indians found their way to the foul stripe often, and there they went 73% (19-of-26) while the Spartans went 63% (12-of-19).
When the game opened, it appeared as though both teams would have trouble finding the bottom of the net. Emporia needed more than six minutes to hit its first bucket, but Manhattan couldn’t take advantage, building up an advantage of just 3-1 during that stretch.
Snyder scored in the lane at the 1:54 mark of the first quarter, and that initiated an 8-0 Spartans run to end the period.
Trailing 9-3 at the start of the second, the Indians scored nine straight points of their own to go ahead 12-9 with 5:04 left before halftime. Emporia regained a lead at 15-14 and the two squads ended up tied at 20-20 with 1:40 remaining.
But then Larson hit a triple, Maxine Doering — who was playing her first game of the season after missing time with an injury — scored close to the basket and Ball hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Manhattan to the locker room with a 28-20 lead.
After going 1-of-8 and scoring three points in the first period, the Indians hit 10 of their 13 attempts and put up 25 points in the second.
“We just had to figure out what to do against their defense,” Mall said. “They play a very physical and hard defense. We talked about back cuts and setting back screens. We did a lot better job. We’ve been working since last summer on pushing the ball up the floor and I thought that made a difference early.”
Manhattan pushed its lead out to as many as 11 at 32-21 with 4:37 left in the third, but the Spartans closed the period on a 13-3 run to pull within one point headed to the fourth.
Addie Kirmer hit a triple to give Emporia a 37-35 lead on its first possession of the final quarter. That was the Spartans’ first advantage since they went ahead 17-16 with 2:40 left in the first half. Manhattan scored six in a row to take a 41-37 lead with 3:50 left in the game, but Emporia scored the final four points of regulation to send the game to overtime.
The Indians couldn’t buy a bucket through the first three minutes of overtime as the Spartans built up a 47-41 lead with a putback at the 1:30 mark.
But then Chauncey made a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left and Ball hit a 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds remaining, which at the time cut Manhattan’s deficit to 48-46. Kirmer made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 49-46, and then Larson saw her prayer answered as time ran out on the first overtime.
The Indians scored the first four points of double overtime and never gave up the advantage, making just enough free throws to stay ahead. Lexsey DeWitt’s last-second heave missed, and Manhattan celebrated its biggest — and most hard-fought — win of the season.
“It took everything,” Larson said. “... We knew that, if we put in the effort, that was going to be there. It was rough, but we did it.”
“They just kept bringing it,” Mall said of his team. “I know they all had to be awful tired, because that was an intense ballgame. Five quarters of ball, all of it intense. But it didn’t matter. They just kept bringing energy, bringing energy. We tried to rotate in girls as much as we could. Everybody came in and just had something to do with it and kept battling through the end of it.”
The Indians will look to keep their momentum going Friday when they host Blue Valley.
Larson said that after Tuesday’s win, she and her teammates have a lot of faith in themselves.
“We have lots of confidence — especially after this win — in ourselves,” she said. “We truly believe that we can beat anybody. Obviously, going into this game, we knew it was going to be really rough. They’re a really good team. So just to come here and put in the effort and get the win was really nice.”