12142022-mer-spt-mhsgbb-1
Buy Now

Manhattan High’s Avery Larson grabs a rebound over a pair of Topeka High defenders during their game Dec. 13 in Manhattan. Larson led the Indians with 17 points Tuesday in their 58-55 double overtime win against Emporia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Bramlage Coliseum wasn’t the only venue in town hosting an overtime upset Tuesday night.

A little less than two miles away, Manhattan High girls’ basketball needed two extra periods to stun 5A No. 1 and previously unbeaten Emporia 58-55.

Tags